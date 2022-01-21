ACROSS
1 Moisten with drippings
6 Overturn
11 Odense natives
16 Used a broom
21 Sitting __ __ of the world
22 Inexact
23 Wear away
24 Fairy
25 Join
26 Confidence
27 Be worthy of
28 Century plant
29 Hodges of baseball
30 Exude
32 Cogito __ sum
34 Modify
36 Swindle
37 Low-down fellow
39 O.T. book
41 Family member
43 Poetic time of day
44 ABA member
45 Circus performer
48 Soft, wet ground
50 Newts
52 College grounds
55 __ Rachel Wood
57 Walking stick
59 Bean and Welles
63 "Tempest" sprite
64 Worldwide
66 Dog breed
68 Threshold
69 "__ cow!"
70 Male swan
72 Piquant
73 Tell a tale
74 Can. neighbor
75 Nimbus
76 Giant with 100 eyes
78 Wrath
79 Snow field
80 Going-away party (Hyph.)
82 Mao- __ tung
83 Raucous sound
85 More stark
86 Nonsense
87 Distress call letters
88 Mine's output
89 __ Lanka
90 Dark beer
93 Fathered
95 Books pro (Abbr.)
96 Illegal seller of tickets
100 Tranquil
101 Plant pouch
102 __ Haute
104 Throb
105 Japanese statesman
106 Onassis, familiarly
107 Spray of leaves
109 Spy org.
110 Zealous sect
111 Strike
112 Came together
115 Spinning
117 Battery terminal
118 Seagal or Spielberg
119 Grassy area
121 Fat
122 Diving duck
123 False (Abbr.)
125 Police action
127 Ceremonial staff
129 Ground grain
132 Goof
134 Rescue (with "out")
136 Celebes ox
137 Agent (Hyph.)
141 Old French coin
142 Swell
144 Loud sound
146 Ride a wave
148 __ pro nobis
149 British composer
151 Old French coin
153 Strictness
155 Having extensive lands
157 Brownish gray
158 Beeper
159 __ de menthe
160 Raccoon relative
161 Scatter
162 Antlered animals
163 Loathed
164 Harrison's successor
DOWN
1 Branch
2 Comics orphan
3 Set of steps
4 Youngster
5 Sword
6 In the preceding month
7 Mushroom variety
8 Old French coin
9 __ est percipi
10 Four (Prefix)
11 Fiendish
12 Exist
13 Ibsen character
14 Old Roman official
15 Long bench
16 Pole on a ship
17 Hairpiece
18 Precise
19 Turn around a point
20 Wee
31 Impairs
33 Plant exudation
35 Apply, as a law
38 Garment part
40 Cabbage variety
42 Capture
44 Org.
46 __ -de-sac
47 Bar bill
49 Son of Seth
51 Serving item
52 __ belli
53 Come to be
54 La Scala's city
56 Mother-of-pearl
58 "The __ Strikes Back"
60 Cargo ship
61 Credulous
62 Derisive look
64 Kind of cart or course
65 Record
67 Ireland
69 Weapon handle
71 Name akin to Mac
75 Owl's cry
76 Valuable thing
77 Incline
79 Brad
81 Bongo
82 Rocky hill
84 Macaw genus
85 Unruly child
87 Where Palermo is
89 "Begone!"
90 Lots and lots
91 Mystical card
92 Martini fruit
93 Rani's garment
94 Calendar abbr.
95 Creep
96 Vend
97 Cockpit VIP
98 Musical work
99 "Who Framed __ Rabbit"
101 Dog breed
103 Estuary
104 Taxing
107 Stalk
108 Wheel with teeth
110 Around, said of dates
111 Rude laugh
113 Wicked
114 Dull
116 Possesses
117 Expert
120 Nursery necessity
122 Rigel, for one
124 Soldiers, collectively
126 Expire
128 Rained hard
129 Encounters
130 Brilliance
131 Be a sign of
133 Morocco's capital
135 Coniferous tree
138 Ethical
139 Mountain ridge
140 Low point
142 Beer
143 Old garment
145 Money in Turkey
147 Actuality
150 Copy
152 Table part
154 Acquire
156 Demure
