ACROSS

1 Moisten with drippings

6 Overturn

11 Odense natives

16 Used a broom

21 Sitting __ __ of the world

22 Inexact

23 Wear away

24 Fairy

25 Join

26 Confidence

27 Be worthy of

28 Century plant

29 Hodges of baseball

30 Exude

32 Cogito __ sum

34 Modify

36 Swindle

37 Low-down fellow

39 O.T. book

41 Family member

43 Poetic time of day

44 ABA member

45 Circus performer

48 Soft, wet ground

50 Newts

52 College grounds

55 __ Rachel Wood

57 Walking stick

59 Bean and Welles

63 "Tempest" sprite

64 Worldwide

66 Dog breed

68 Threshold

69 "__ cow!"

70 Male swan

72 Piquant

73 Tell a tale

74 Can. neighbor

75 Nimbus

76 Giant with 100 eyes

78 Wrath

79 Snow field

80 Going-away party (Hyph.)

82 Mao- __ tung

83 Raucous sound

85 More stark

86 Nonsense

87 Distress call letters

88 Mine's output

89 __ Lanka

90 Dark beer

93 Fathered

95 Books pro (Abbr.)

96 Illegal seller of tickets

100 Tranquil

101 Plant pouch

102 __ Haute

104 Throb

105 Japanese statesman

106 Onassis, familiarly

107 Spray of leaves

109 Spy org.

110 Zealous sect

111 Strike

112 Came together

115 Spinning

117 Battery terminal

118 Seagal or Spielberg

119 Grassy area

121 Fat

122 Diving duck

123 False (Abbr.)

125 Police action

127 Ceremonial staff

129 Ground grain

132 Goof

134 Rescue (with "out")

136 Celebes ox

137 Agent (Hyph.)

141 Old French coin

142 Swell

144 Loud sound

146 Ride a wave

148 __ pro nobis

149 British composer

151 Old French coin

153 Strictness

155 Having extensive lands

157 Brownish gray

158 Beeper

159 __ de menthe

160 Raccoon relative

161 Scatter

162 Antlered animals

163 Loathed

164 Harrison's successor

DOWN

1 Branch

2 Comics orphan

3 Set of steps

4 Youngster

5 Sword

6 In the preceding month

7 Mushroom variety

8 Old French coin

9 __ est percipi

10 Four (Prefix)

11 Fiendish

12 Exist

13 Ibsen character

14 Old Roman official

15 Long bench

16 Pole on a ship

17 Hairpiece

18 Precise

19 Turn around a point

20 Wee

31 Impairs

33 Plant exudation

35 Apply, as a law

38 Garment part

40 Cabbage variety

42 Capture

44 Org.

46 __ -de-sac

47 Bar bill

49 Son of Seth

51 Serving item

52 __ belli

53 Come to be

54 La Scala's city

56 Mother-of-pearl

58 "The __ Strikes Back"

60 Cargo ship

61 Credulous

62 Derisive look

64 Kind of cart or course

65 Record

67 Ireland

69 Weapon handle

71 Name akin to Mac

75 Owl's cry

76 Valuable thing

77 Incline

79 Brad

81 Bongo

82 Rocky hill

84 Macaw genus

85 Unruly child

87 Where Palermo is

89 "Begone!"

90 Lots and lots

91 Mystical card

92 Martini fruit

93 Rani's garment

94 Calendar abbr.

95 Creep

96 Vend

97 Cockpit VIP

98 Musical work

99 "Who Framed __ Rabbit"

101 Dog breed

103 Estuary

104 Taxing

107 Stalk

108 Wheel with teeth

110 Around, said of dates

111 Rude laugh

113 Wicked

114 Dull

116 Possesses

117 Expert

120 Nursery necessity

122 Rigel, for one

124 Soldiers, collectively

126 Expire

128 Rained hard

129 Encounters

130 Brilliance

131 Be a sign of

133 Morocco's capital

135 Coniferous tree

138 Ethical

139 Mountain ridge

140 Low point

142 Beer

143 Old garment

145 Money in Turkey

147 Actuality

150 Copy

152 Table part

154 Acquire

156 Demure

