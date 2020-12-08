ACROSS
1 Gather together
6 Purely physical
11 Attain
16 Ladle
21 Of a monarch
22 Milky plant sap
23 Analyze chemically
24 Of hearing
25 Tropical resin
26 Cheap
28 Angry
29 Arroz __ pollo
30 Place
32 Armored vehicle
33 Ultimate
35 Light meal
36 Poker stake
38 Norse god of thunder
41 Lean
43 Bar bill
44 Dispatched
45 Like a taxicab
48 Horse race
50 "The __ in the Hat"
52 Make confused
55 Go out
57 Female animal
58 Big guy (Hyph.)
62 State near Tenn.
63 Too proper
65 Cushion
67 "Of course!"
69 Containing salt
70 Weight unit
71 So far
72 Directed
74 Portable shelter
76 A Great Lake
77 Magnum __
79 Morning moisture
81 Bonnie's sidekick in crime
83 Restrain
85 Pole
86 Allude
88 Tie the knot
90 Tokyo, in years past
92 Seating area
94 Succulent plant
96 Gunk
97 Drink
99 Have on
100 Block off
103 Garage service
105 Lawbreaker
107 Body joint
110 Doily
111 Mild oath
113 Work of fiction
115 Calendar abbr.
117 Arab VIP
118 Chills and fever
120 Clapton or Sevareid
122 Nothing
123 A pronoun
125 "I __ __ Camera"
126 Messenger in Greek myth
128 Faithless one
130 Mountain
132 Kind of British gun
133 Deity
134 Skillful
135 Show sorrow
137 Length times width
139 Oregon city
141 Scot's cap
143 Young plant
145 "Heads" of a coin
147 Earthy material
150 "__ Maria"
152 Legal wrong
154 Nota __
155 Makes lace
159 Johnny __
160 Twist
162 "Star Trek" captain
164 Nabokov title
166 Fib
167 Where Greeks assembled
169 Printed error
173 Actors' place
175 Mallet
176 A star sign
177 Soak
178 Circus performer
179 Dozed
180 Farm of a kind
181 Pilfer
182 Stravinsky and others
DOWN
1 Palm genus
2 Cantaloupe
3 Emissary
4 Cooke or Walton
5 Error
6 Lighthearted
7 Operated
8 Western Indian
9 Send a message to
10 Foreigner in residence
11 Annoyed
12 A letter
13 Seemingly (2 wds.)
14 Dental problem
15 Doglike animal
16 Jib
17 Mongrel
18 Deliver a speech
19 Of a grain
20 Fold
27 Town in Oklahoma
31 Said
34 Network letters
37 Earthbound bird
39 City in Utah
40 Reed or Harrison
42 Ancient city in Homer's "Iliad"
44 Stone marker
46 See
47 Downward movement
49 Borscht ingredient
51 Cry of discovery
52 Ulan __
53 Run off with a lover
54 Make
56 Count
59 Reflection in a glass (2 wds.)
60 Charged particle
61 Poor
64 Particular
66 Ottoman ruler
68 Dry, said of wine
69 Hat material
73 JFK's predecessor
75 Small lump
78 Broker's advice
80 Funny guy
81 Sing a certain way
82 Ford that failed
84 Gusted
87 Libertine
89 Decompose
91 Kind of paint or painting
93 Concern
95 Moves slowly
98 Seed container
100 Western Indian
101 Like a bird, perhaps
102 Lug
104 Triumphed
105 Guy
106 Lizardlike creature
108 "__ says ..."
109 Commerce
112 Movie set VIP
114 By way of
116 Shouted approval
119 Vacuous
121 Legal tender
124 Burden
127 Letter after zeta
129 Whistle sound
131 __ rata
132 Rescue
136 Fond of reading
138 Flow back
140 Understand
142 Damage
143 Lady of Spain
144 Math branch, for short
146 Nail polish
147 Rugged rocks
148 Lawful
149 Over and __
151 Clergyman
153 Blond lock
156 Texas landmark
157 Big cat
158 Prophets
160 Disney or Whitman
161 Show pleasure
163 Tangle
165 Wine city in Italy
168 Salesman, for short
170 Chronicle (Abbr.)
171 Payable
172 __ Today (newspaper)
174 Label
