ACROSS

1 Gather together

6 Purely physical

11 Attain

16 Ladle

21 Of a monarch

22 Milky plant sap

23 Analyze chemically

24 Of hearing

25 Tropical resin

26 Cheap

28 Angry

29 Arroz __ pollo

30 Place

32 Armored vehicle

33 Ultimate

35 Light meal

36 Poker stake

38 Norse god of thunder

41 Lean

43 Bar bill

44 Dispatched

45 Like a taxicab

48 Horse race

50 "The __ in the Hat"

52 Make confused

55 Go out

57 Female animal

58 Big guy (Hyph.)

62 State near Tenn.

63 Too proper

65 Cushion

67 "Of course!"

69 Containing salt

70 Weight unit

71 So far

72 Directed

74 Portable shelter

76 A Great Lake

77 Magnum __

79 Morning moisture

81 Bonnie's sidekick in crime

83 Restrain

85 Pole

86 Allude

88 Tie the knot

90 Tokyo, in years past

92 Seating area

94 Succulent plant

96 Gunk

97 Drink

99 Have on

100 Block off

103 Garage service

105 Lawbreaker

107 Body joint

110 Doily

111 Mild oath

113 Work of fiction

115 Calendar abbr.

117 Arab VIP

118 Chills and fever

120 Clapton or Sevareid

122 Nothing

123 A pronoun

125 "I __ __ Camera"

126 Messenger in Greek myth

128 Faithless one

130 Mountain

132 Kind of British gun

133 Deity

134 Skillful

135 Show sorrow

137 Length times width

139 Oregon city

141 Scot's cap

143 Young plant

145 "Heads" of a coin

147 Earthy material

150 "__ Maria"

152 Legal wrong

154 Nota __

155 Makes lace

159 Johnny __

160 Twist

162 "Star Trek" captain

164 Nabokov title

166 Fib

167 Where Greeks assembled

169 Printed error

173 Actors' place

175 Mallet

176 A star sign

177 Soak

178 Circus performer

179 Dozed

180 Farm of a kind

181 Pilfer

182 Stravinsky and others

DOWN

1 Palm genus

2 Cantaloupe

3 Emissary

4 Cooke or Walton

5 Error

6 Lighthearted

7 Operated

8 Western Indian

9 Send a message to

10 Foreigner in residence

11 Annoyed

12 A letter

13 Seemingly (2 wds.)

14 Dental problem

15 Doglike animal

16 Jib

17 Mongrel

18 Deliver a speech

19 Of a grain

20 Fold

27 Town in Oklahoma

31 Said

34 Network letters

37 Earthbound bird

39 City in Utah

40 Reed or Harrison

42 Ancient city in Homer's "Iliad"

44 Stone marker

46 See

47 Downward movement

49 Borscht ingredient

51 Cry of discovery

52 Ulan __

53 Run off with a lover

54 Make

56 Count

59 Reflection in a glass (2 wds.)

60 Charged particle

61 Poor

64 Particular

66 Ottoman ruler

68 Dry, said of wine

69 Hat material

73 JFK's predecessor

75 Small lump

78 Broker's advice

80 Funny guy

81 Sing a certain way

82 Ford that failed

84 Gusted

87 Libertine

89 Decompose

91 Kind of paint or painting

93 Concern

95 Moves slowly

98 Seed container

100 Western Indian

101 Like a bird, perhaps

102 Lug

104 Triumphed

105 Guy

106 Lizardlike creature

108 "__ says ..."

109 Commerce

112 Movie set VIP

114 By way of

116 Shouted approval

119 Vacuous

121 Legal tender

124 Burden

127 Letter after zeta

129 Whistle sound

131 __ rata

132 Rescue

136 Fond of reading

138 Flow back

140 Understand

142 Damage

143 Lady of Spain

144 Math branch, for short

146 Nail polish

147 Rugged rocks

148 Lawful

149 Over and __

151 Clergyman

153 Blond lock

156 Texas landmark

157 Big cat

158 Prophets

160 Disney or Whitman

161 Show pleasure

163 Tangle

165 Wine city in Italy

168 Salesman, for short

170 Chronicle (Abbr.)

171 Payable

172 __ Today (newspaper)

174 Label

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you