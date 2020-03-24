ACROSS

1 Accumulate

6 Digging implement

11 — cum laude

16 Isinglass

20 Cash

21 Sponsorship

22 — — a million

23 Gemstones

25 Pertaining to birds

26 Nostrils

27 Factory

28 Persian wheel

29 — Aviv

30 Groups of military personnel

32 Havens

34 Kilmer the actor

35 Notion

37 Ready, willing, and —

38 Great joy

39 Affirm to be true

41 “Bad, Bad

— Brown”

43 Boorish

44 Impostor

46 Something self-contradictory

49 Jeer

50 Respect

54 Noted inventor

55 Be worthy of

56 Male swine

57 Actress Sorvino

58 Container

59 Anglo- —

60 Approval (Hyph.)

61 Sub finder

62 Fling

64 Orchid part

65 Insertion mark

66 Tranquil

67 River in Belgium

68 “East of —”

69 Symbol

70 A state (Abbr.)

71 Roulette bet

72 “Odd Couple” name

74 Kept for later

75 Board

77 State of matter

80 Skillet

81 Liquid measure

82 — -a-brac

83 Ait

87 Increase

89 Small appliance

90 Kind of tower

91 Condemn

92 Socrates’ forte

93 Circus performer

94 Sipped

95 Move up and down

96 Dirt

97 Showy flower

98 Scrape

99 Edam or

gorgonzola, e.g.

102 Natural gift

105 Intrepid

106 Blackened with heat

107 Rental contract

108 Top-notch

109 Head covering

110 Open shoe

113 Doglike animal

114 Prophet

115 Beige

119 Quid — quo

120 Secured with a leash

123 Leave suddenly

125 Chapeau

126 Kind of setter

128 Muggy

129 Breakfast item

130 Figure that prays

132 Liking

133 Playing marble

134 Love a lot

135 Colossal

136 Twelvemonth

137 Dry ink for printers

138 Weary

139 Stage direction

DOWN

1 Fine violin

2 Relocated

3 Old-womanish

4 Ocean

5 Match up

6 Play area for

children

7 Like nacre

8 See eye to eye

9 Expires

10 Curve shape

11 False reasoner

12 Except if

13 Repasts

14 Like new

15 Poker stake

16 Godzilla is one

17 Wall Street abbr.

18 Engrave

19 Assumed name

24 Season

31 Hank of baseball

32 Bias

33 Libertine

36 Cry of woe

38 Boston player

40 Earthquake

42 Tokyo, years ago

43 Holiday song

44 Elaborate meal

45 Frizzy hairdo

46 Picayune

47 Word at parting

48 Wash cycle

49 Dallas denizen

50 Senior member

51 Forty- —

52 Long-legged bird

53 — seal

55 Alma —

56 Revealed

59 Car type

60 Type of falcon

61 Penn or Bean

63 Marquee sign

of yore

64 A nut

65 Conceal

66 Not taut

69 Spud

70 Quick movement

73 Nimble

74 Boxcars

75 Liable

76 Billy the —

77 Semblance

78 Garment for a cook

79 Tolerated

81 Restriction

82 Burn brightly

84 Like a judge

85 At liberty

86 Fix firmly

88 Incalculable

89 River in France

90 Hanker for

93 Cravats

94 Stage play

98 Reduce to

powder

99 Amulet

100 Hem and —

101 Perry’s creator

103 Climate

104 Masculine

105 Kind of nuclear reactor

106 Swindled

108 Fool’s gold

109 Safe

110 Skewer

111 Dress in finery

112 Din

113 Muscular guy (Hyph.)

114 Man from Spain

116 Map

117 Extent

118 Say

121 Powers — be

122 French novelist

123 Extinct bird

124 Flagstaff

127 Depot (Abbr.)

129 Small amount

131 Sprinted

