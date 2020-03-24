ACROSS
1 Accumulate
6 Digging implement
11 — cum laude
16 Isinglass
20 Cash
21 Sponsorship
22 — — a million
23 Gemstones
25 Pertaining to birds
26 Nostrils
27 Factory
28 Persian wheel
29 — Aviv
30 Groups of military personnel
32 Havens
34 Kilmer the actor
35 Notion
37 Ready, willing, and —
38 Great joy
39 Affirm to be true
41 “Bad, Bad
— Brown”
43 Boorish
44 Impostor
46 Something self-contradictory
49 Jeer
50 Respect
54 Noted inventor
55 Be worthy of
56 Male swine
57 Actress Sorvino
58 Container
59 Anglo- —
60 Approval (Hyph.)
61 Sub finder
62 Fling
64 Orchid part
65 Insertion mark
66 Tranquil
67 River in Belgium
68 “East of —”
69 Symbol
70 A state (Abbr.)
71 Roulette bet
72 “Odd Couple” name
74 Kept for later
75 Board
77 State of matter
80 Skillet
81 Liquid measure
82 — -a-brac
83 Ait
87 Increase
89 Small appliance
90 Kind of tower
91 Condemn
92 Socrates’ forte
93 Circus performer
94 Sipped
95 Move up and down
96 Dirt
97 Showy flower
98 Scrape
99 Edam or
gorgonzola, e.g.
102 Natural gift
105 Intrepid
106 Blackened with heat
107 Rental contract
108 Top-notch
109 Head covering
110 Open shoe
113 Doglike animal
114 Prophet
115 Beige
119 Quid — quo
120 Secured with a leash
123 Leave suddenly
125 Chapeau
126 Kind of setter
128 Muggy
129 Breakfast item
130 Figure that prays
132 Liking
133 Playing marble
134 Love a lot
135 Colossal
136 Twelvemonth
137 Dry ink for printers
138 Weary
139 Stage direction
DOWN
1 Fine violin
2 Relocated
3 Old-womanish
4 Ocean
5 Match up
6 Play area for
children
7 Like nacre
8 See eye to eye
9 Expires
10 Curve shape
11 False reasoner
12 Except if
13 Repasts
14 Like new
15 Poker stake
16 Godzilla is one
17 Wall Street abbr.
18 Engrave
19 Assumed name
24 Season
31 Hank of baseball
32 Bias
33 Libertine
36 Cry of woe
38 Boston player
40 Earthquake
42 Tokyo, years ago
43 Holiday song
44 Elaborate meal
45 Frizzy hairdo
46 Picayune
47 Word at parting
48 Wash cycle
49 Dallas denizen
50 Senior member
51 Forty- —
52 Long-legged bird
53 — seal
55 Alma —
56 Revealed
59 Car type
60 Type of falcon
61 Penn or Bean
63 Marquee sign
of yore
64 A nut
65 Conceal
66 Not taut
69 Spud
70 Quick movement
73 Nimble
74 Boxcars
75 Liable
76 Billy the —
77 Semblance
78 Garment for a cook
79 Tolerated
81 Restriction
82 Burn brightly
84 Like a judge
85 At liberty
86 Fix firmly
88 Incalculable
89 River in France
90 Hanker for
93 Cravats
94 Stage play
98 Reduce to
powder
99 Amulet
100 Hem and —
101 Perry’s creator
103 Climate
104 Masculine
105 Kind of nuclear reactor
106 Swindled
108 Fool’s gold
109 Safe
110 Skewer
111 Dress in finery
112 Din
113 Muscular guy (Hyph.)
114 Man from Spain
116 Map
117 Extent
118 Say
121 Powers — be
122 French novelist
123 Extinct bird
124 Flagstaff
127 Depot (Abbr.)
129 Small amount
131 Sprinted
