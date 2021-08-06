ACROSS

1 Kind of bath

6 Not hidden

11 Parlor

16 Big gulp

21 Secret supply

22 Kitchen gadget

23 Odor

24 Common

25 Edgar __ Poe

26 Sharp

27 Drop in on

28 Neighbor of 43-Across

29 Mauna __

30 Anatomical tube

32 Food thickener

34 Baffle

36 Sign

37 Poker stake

39 Gin flavoring

41 Village

43 __ Lanka

44 Learning style

45 Keep

48 Remove

50 Old Norse poems

52 Town in Maine

55 Metrical foot

57 Old Venetian magistrate

59 Bike type

63 Charged particle

64 Component

66 Reject, in a way

68 Yarn fuzz

69 Libertine

70 Go wrong

72 Extra

73 Arthur or Benaderet

74 Compass pt.

75 Troubles

76 Irreligious one

78 Cousin to an ology

79 Batter's hit

80 Spray can

82 Fruit stone

83 __ Peak, Colorado

85 Worn

86 Intelligence

87 Disallow

88 Roam (about)

89 Male swan

90 Black tea variety

93 Three score

95 Bashful

96 Round Table knight

100 Old flames

101 Wall Street event (Abbr.)

102 "There __ to be a law!"

104 Certain

105 Student at Yale

106 Pasture

107 Pointless

109 Damage

110 Food fish

111 Profit

112 Document for a printer

115 Wagerer

117 Carried

118 Oily seed

119 Bird bill part

121 Postern

122 Sounded a horn

123 Town in Nevada

125 Nobleman

127 Thick soup

129 Oodles

132 Have a late meal

134 Chick's cry

136 Where Cuzco is

137 Royal house

141 Expert

142 Device in a taxi

144 Submissive

146 From soup to __

148 Take legal action

149 Basil sauce

151 Ñ Arabia

153 Fast

155 "__ __ of Two Cities"

157 Gown material

158 George or T.S.

159 Loud sound

160 Compare

161 Make into law

162 Term in grammar

163 Kind of fund

164 Rips

DOWN

1 Milan's La __

2 Claw

3 Brilliance

4 Cry of discovery

5 Repair

6 Ancient Greek priest

7 Triumphant

8 Old French coin

9 Soaks flax

10 Tire surface

11 Enjoyed

12 __ Ben Canaan

13 Deprivation

14 Leaves unmentioned

15 Character

16 Witticism

17 Serv. branch

18 Broadcast portion

19 Swoon

20 Thin piece

31 Defunct acronym

33 Denizen of Olympus

35 School test

38 Rye fungus

40 Sidestep

42 Trudge

44 Indian queen

46 Very long time

47 Big bird

49 Sponsorship (var.)

51 Earnhardt or Carnegie

52 Light wood

53 Cordial flavor

54 Forty- __

56 Sheep's cry

58 Saw

60 First appearance

61 Incident

62 Substantial

64 Gangster's girl

65 Work unit

67 Singing voice

69 Wild disturbance

71 Knock

75 __ Minor

76 Spotted horse

77 Kind of table

79 Ali __

81 Is indebted to

82 __ Romana

84 A letter

85 Actor's part

87 Like Steve Austin or Jaime Sommers

89 Joker

90 Hits

91 Kind of daisy

92 Piles

93 Pole on a ship

94 "How tasty!"

95 Small piece

96 Gum-yielding plant

97 Core

98 Skirt shape (Hyph.)

99 Wined and __

101 Anger

103 Yak

104 Butter or lard, e.g.

107 "Woe __ __!"

108 Sword

110 Bend

111 Soft and sticky

113 Cup handles

114 Capture

116 Spinning plaything

117 Morass

120 Recluse

122 Tight

124 Start

126 Sheltered side

128 Walk with effort

129 Slight error

130 Sea

131 Seed layer

133 Norman Vincent __

135 Roost

138 Port city in Japan

139 Monarch

140 Wails

142 State in the NW

143 Wreck

145 Cabbage variety

147 Season

150 Twitch

152 John __ Passos

154 Tablet

156 Cravat

