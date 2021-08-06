ACROSS
1 Kind of bath
6 Not hidden
11 Parlor
16 Big gulp
21 Secret supply
22 Kitchen gadget
23 Odor
24 Common
25 Edgar __ Poe
26 Sharp
27 Drop in on
28 Neighbor of 43-Across
29 Mauna __
30 Anatomical tube
32 Food thickener
34 Baffle
36 Sign
37 Poker stake
39 Gin flavoring
41 Village
43 __ Lanka
44 Learning style
45 Keep
48 Remove
50 Old Norse poems
52 Town in Maine
55 Metrical foot
57 Old Venetian magistrate
59 Bike type
63 Charged particle
64 Component
66 Reject, in a way
68 Yarn fuzz
69 Libertine
70 Go wrong
72 Extra
73 Arthur or Benaderet
74 Compass pt.
75 Troubles
76 Irreligious one
78 Cousin to an ology
79 Batter's hit
80 Spray can
82 Fruit stone
83 __ Peak, Colorado
85 Worn
86 Intelligence
87 Disallow
88 Roam (about)
89 Male swan
90 Black tea variety
93 Three score
95 Bashful
96 Round Table knight
100 Old flames
101 Wall Street event (Abbr.)
102 "There __ to be a law!"
104 Certain
105 Student at Yale
106 Pasture
107 Pointless
109 Damage
110 Food fish
111 Profit
112 Document for a printer
115 Wagerer
117 Carried
118 Oily seed
119 Bird bill part
121 Postern
122 Sounded a horn
123 Town in Nevada
125 Nobleman
127 Thick soup
129 Oodles
132 Have a late meal
134 Chick's cry
136 Where Cuzco is
137 Royal house
141 Expert
142 Device in a taxi
144 Submissive
146 From soup to __
148 Take legal action
149 Basil sauce
151 Ñ Arabia
153 Fast
155 "__ __ of Two Cities"
157 Gown material
158 George or T.S.
159 Loud sound
160 Compare
161 Make into law
162 Term in grammar
163 Kind of fund
164 Rips
DOWN
1 Milan's La __
2 Claw
3 Brilliance
4 Cry of discovery
5 Repair
6 Ancient Greek priest
7 Triumphant
8 Old French coin
9 Soaks flax
10 Tire surface
11 Enjoyed
12 __ Ben Canaan
13 Deprivation
14 Leaves unmentioned
15 Character
16 Witticism
17 Serv. branch
18 Broadcast portion
19 Swoon
20 Thin piece
31 Defunct acronym
33 Denizen of Olympus
35 School test
38 Rye fungus
40 Sidestep
42 Trudge
44 Indian queen
46 Very long time
47 Big bird
49 Sponsorship (var.)
51 Earnhardt or Carnegie
52 Light wood
53 Cordial flavor
54 Forty- __
56 Sheep's cry
58 Saw
60 First appearance
61 Incident
62 Substantial
64 Gangster's girl
65 Work unit
67 Singing voice
69 Wild disturbance
71 Knock
75 __ Minor
76 Spotted horse
77 Kind of table
79 Ali __
81 Is indebted to
82 __ Romana
84 A letter
85 Actor's part
87 Like Steve Austin or Jaime Sommers
89 Joker
90 Hits
91 Kind of daisy
92 Piles
93 Pole on a ship
94 "How tasty!"
95 Small piece
96 Gum-yielding plant
97 Core
98 Skirt shape (Hyph.)
99 Wined and __
101 Anger
103 Yak
104 Butter or lard, e.g.
107 "Woe __ __!"
108 Sword
110 Bend
111 Soft and sticky
113 Cup handles
114 Capture
116 Spinning plaything
117 Morass
120 Recluse
122 Tight
124 Start
126 Sheltered side
128 Walk with effort
129 Slight error
130 Sea
131 Seed layer
133 Norman Vincent __
135 Roost
138 Port city in Japan
139 Monarch
140 Wails
142 State in the NW
143 Wreck
145 Cabbage variety
147 Season
150 Twitch
152 John __ Passos
154 Tablet
156 Cravat
