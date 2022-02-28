ACROSS

1 Plunge into water

6 In reserve

11 Swiftness

16 Separate wheat from __

21 Drive

22 Singing voice

23 Mythical hunter

24 Wheel spokes

25 India neighbor

26 Speechify

27 Overindulge

28 Exclusively

29 Time

30 Devilkin

31 College subj.

33 Word of agreement

35 Prohibit

36 Calcify

39 Toward the sunrise

43 Asian ox

44 Antiquity

45 Pitiless

47 Perjuring ones

49 Cereal grass

51 Flavorless

54 Not at all fresh

57 Richie or

Barrymore

59 Unwanted email

63 Fall behind

64 __ soda

66 Part

68 Kind of prize

69 Parting word (Hyph.)

70 Sufficiently, of old

72 Taxi

74 Big swallow

76 A meat

78 Eskers

79 Copyist

82 Onionlike

vegetable

84 Card game

86 Tantalize

87 Sketch

89 Nursery item

91 Org.

92 Bundy and Pacino

93 Snoop

95 Whitewall

97 Troubles

99 __ -relief

101 Venomous reptile

104 Collection

106 Lantern

108 Soft mineral

110 __ lazuli

114 Port city in France

117 Tablet

119 Predatory fish

121 Inter __

122 Luge

124 Housetop

126 Cry of disgust

127 Grow together

128 Actuality

129 Leggy bird

131 Tense

133 Male cat

135 __ the line

136 Ancestry diagram

137 Unlocked

139 Hang in folds

141 John Quincy __

143 Downward

movement

145 Largest asteroid

147 Sculpture material

149 Depot (Abbr.)

152 Water barrier

154 Six-gun

157 Nearly

161 Kept out of sight

162 Writer __ Wiesel

164 A woodwind

165 Love __ neighbor

167 A letter

168 City in Nebraska

170 Commence

173 Hoisting machine

175 Pokes

177 Kingly

178 Happen as a

result

179 Theater worker

180 Doctrine

181 Long lock

182 Did a lawn job

183 Look

184 Mimicry

DOWN

1 Shore or

Washington

2 Greek letter

3 Shoe part

4 Ocean

5 Annex

6 Unseen particle

7 Long, scaly reptile

8 __ __ manner of speaking

9 Is too fond

10 Build

11 Stud for a sole

12 "Exodus" name

13 Do wrong

14 Garment of old

15 Foeman

16 Like a crosspatch

17 "Space Odyssey" computer

18 Type of brick

19 Last

20 Monster

30 Cuttlefish secretion

32 Nocturnal bird

34 Nobleman

37 Demand payment from

38 Ceases

40 Jewish month

41 Police action

42 Sag

46 Thousand __ dressing

48 Pry

50 Old sword

51 Consecrated

52 Knight's weapon

53 Where Greeks once met

55 Ship's record

56 Another Jewish month

58 "To __ __ human ..."

60 Ali __

61 To any degree

(2 wds.)

62 Some horses

65 Expert

67 Energy type (Abbr.)

71 Bit of smoke

73 A Muppet

75 Graceful girl

77 Rounded handle

80 Poetry

81 Marsh bird

83 Garb for a

Scotsman

85 Florida city

88 Swaddle

90 Prattle

94 Certain votes

96 Arab VIP

98 Thick slice

100 Bag

101 Toward the stern

102 Kind of panel

103 Cost

105 A flower

107 Conspiracy

109 Lunar landscape feature

111 __ del Este

112 Expression

113 Fills

115 Old-fashioned

116 Three-masted ship

118 Burden

120 Greek letter

123 Modest eatery

125 Pelage

130 Dried out

132 Not at all wild

134 Shoppers' haven

137 Hyalite

138 Dedicated

140 Better half

142 Voter type (Abbr.)

144 Standards

146 Weep

148 Horse's color

149 Electrical problem

150 Stopwatch

151 Saw

153 Skinflint

155 Set of points

156 Russian length

158 Anti-UV layer

159 Passover meal

160 Irritable

163 Lab burner

166 Roll-call answer

169 Owns

171 Inquire

172 Regret

174 Cry of discovery

175 School org.

176 Voter type (Abbr.)

