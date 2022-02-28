ACROSS
1 Plunge into water
6 In reserve
11 Swiftness
16 Separate wheat from __
21 Drive
22 Singing voice
23 Mythical hunter
24 Wheel spokes
25 India neighbor
26 Speechify
27 Overindulge
28 Exclusively
29 Time
30 Devilkin
31 College subj.
33 Word of agreement
35 Prohibit
36 Calcify
39 Toward the sunrise
43 Asian ox
44 Antiquity
45 Pitiless
47 Perjuring ones
49 Cereal grass
51 Flavorless
54 Not at all fresh
57 Richie or
Barrymore
59 Unwanted email
63 Fall behind
64 __ soda
66 Part
68 Kind of prize
69 Parting word (Hyph.)
70 Sufficiently, of old
72 Taxi
74 Big swallow
76 A meat
78 Eskers
79 Copyist
82 Onionlike
vegetable
84 Card game
86 Tantalize
87 Sketch
89 Nursery item
91 Org.
92 Bundy and Pacino
93 Snoop
95 Whitewall
97 Troubles
99 __ -relief
101 Venomous reptile
104 Collection
106 Lantern
108 Soft mineral
110 __ lazuli
114 Port city in France
117 Tablet
119 Predatory fish
121 Inter __
122 Luge
124 Housetop
126 Cry of disgust
127 Grow together
128 Actuality
129 Leggy bird
131 Tense
133 Male cat
135 __ the line
136 Ancestry diagram
137 Unlocked
139 Hang in folds
141 John Quincy __
143 Downward
movement
145 Largest asteroid
147 Sculpture material
149 Depot (Abbr.)
152 Water barrier
154 Six-gun
157 Nearly
161 Kept out of sight
162 Writer __ Wiesel
164 A woodwind
165 Love __ neighbor
167 A letter
168 City in Nebraska
170 Commence
173 Hoisting machine
175 Pokes
177 Kingly
178 Happen as a
result
179 Theater worker
180 Doctrine
181 Long lock
182 Did a lawn job
183 Look
184 Mimicry
DOWN
1 Shore or
Washington
2 Greek letter
3 Shoe part
4 Ocean
5 Annex
6 Unseen particle
7 Long, scaly reptile
8 __ __ manner of speaking
9 Is too fond
10 Build
11 Stud for a sole
12 "Exodus" name
13 Do wrong
14 Garment of old
15 Foeman
16 Like a crosspatch
17 "Space Odyssey" computer
18 Type of brick
19 Last
20 Monster
30 Cuttlefish secretion
32 Nocturnal bird
34 Nobleman
37 Demand payment from
38 Ceases
40 Jewish month
41 Police action
42 Sag
46 Thousand __ dressing
48 Pry
50 Old sword
51 Consecrated
52 Knight's weapon
53 Where Greeks once met
55 Ship's record
56 Another Jewish month
58 "To __ __ human ..."
60 Ali __
61 To any degree
(2 wds.)
62 Some horses
65 Expert
67 Energy type (Abbr.)
71 Bit of smoke
73 A Muppet
75 Graceful girl
77 Rounded handle
80 Poetry
81 Marsh bird
83 Garb for a
Scotsman
85 Florida city
88 Swaddle
90 Prattle
94 Certain votes
96 Arab VIP
98 Thick slice
100 Bag
101 Toward the stern
102 Kind of panel
103 Cost
105 A flower
107 Conspiracy
109 Lunar landscape feature
111 __ del Este
112 Expression
113 Fills
115 Old-fashioned
116 Three-masted ship
118 Burden
120 Greek letter
123 Modest eatery
125 Pelage
130 Dried out
132 Not at all wild
134 Shoppers' haven
137 Hyalite
138 Dedicated
140 Better half
142 Voter type (Abbr.)
144 Standards
146 Weep
148 Horse's color
149 Electrical problem
150 Stopwatch
151 Saw
153 Skinflint
155 Set of points
156 Russian length
158 Anti-UV layer
159 Passover meal
160 Irritable
163 Lab burner
166 Roll-call answer
169 Owns
171 Inquire
172 Regret
174 Cry of discovery
175 School org.
176 Voter type (Abbr.)
