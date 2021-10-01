ACROSS

1 Persona non --

6 Long story

10 Young fish

15 Faucet

18 Brewed beverage

19 Bit of kindling

21 Social group

22 1960s hairdo

24 Of birds

25 Wellness

26 Object from antiquity

27 Roger Rabbit, e.g.

28 Pa. neighbor

29 "Murder on the -- Express"

31 Run off with another

33 Not very bright

35 Energy type (Abbr.)

37 Tips

38 Stage whisper

39 Doughnut cousin

40 South American plain

42 Granny Smith, e.g.

43 Pursue

44 Unwavering

46 Drop in on

47 Paw

48 Act

52 "-- days hath ..."

53 Monroe or Madison

54 Gave an angry glance

56 "Norma --"

57 Gamut

58 Slangy denial

59 Mad

60 Beautify

62 -- cap mushroom

63 Opt

65 Kitten's cry

66 Like some snacks

67 Had a meal

68 Footless creature

69 Part of the neck

71 "Common Sense" author

73 Vega's constellation

75 -- Vegas

76 Brilliance

77 Prov. in Canada

78 Branchlet

82 Layered rock

84 Christmas

85 Yearn

86 Farm implement

87 Dwarfed tree

90 Cup handle

91 Mistreated

93 -- -de-camp

94 -- -garde

95 Broad comedy

97 God of war

98 Skin layer

99 -- alai

100 Draw forth

102 Satisfied

104 Tranquil

105 "-- Well That Ends Well"

107 Day in March

108 Binge

109 Royal seat

110 Zoo denizen

112 Very cold

113 Town --

114 Majuscule

117 Cover with crumbs

118 -- -do-well

119 Sour

123 Magical trinket

124 White with age

125 Sea rover

127 Lemon or lime ending

128 Ring

129 Complete reversal (Hyph.)

131 Human "blinker"

133 Walk

135 English river

136 Stormed

137 Coercion

138 Oregon's capital

139 Scarlet

140 Undermine

141 Ponder

142 Lock of hair

DOWN

1 Clearing

2 "Bolero" composer

3 Like a gymnast

4 Light meal

5 Pisa's river

6 Swimwear brand

7 Arkin and Alda

8 Gold-coated

9 Insect

10 Marched

11 -- suzette

12 Annoy

13 Kimono sash

14 Trim, as a tree

15 Told on

16 Run -- of the law

17 Ordinary language

19 Climb

20 Old Greek poet

23 Lollapalooza

30 Prepare

32 Speak rhythmically

34 Coach

36 Clerics

38 Church area

39 Disagreeable task

41 Recent

42 Got ready to fire

43 Layer of paint

44 Crude shelter

45 Try to fix

46 Dull

47 Imperfection

49 God of love

50 Lawman Wyatt --

51 Gainsay

52 Courtroom event

53 Humorous

54 Meet and --

55 Mend

58 Place in Asia

59 Leaping antelope

61 Usual food and drink

63 -- Lama

64 Extra performance

66 Mentioned

70 English festival

71 Balanced

72 Baxter and Bancroft

74 Org.

76 Make into law

79 Bleach

80 Common antiseptic

81 Birds

83 Loathe

85 Thick soup

87 -- California

88 Racetrack shape

89 Brad

90 Discord personified

92 With -- breath

93 Dawn goddess

95 Cuba's Castro

96 Maple genus

98 Bill part

101 Surgical thread

102 Spread apart

103 Dry

104 Jersey

106 Calmed

108 Crystal-gazer

109 Walks on

111 Native of (Suffix)

112 Rio --

113 Cherry-red

114 Old Roman statesman

115 Love affair

116 Throb

117 Weary

118 The butler in "The Nanny"

120 Wire rope

121 Runs in neutral

122 Judges

124 French writer

125 Chile neighbor

126 The Orient

130 Seaman

132 "So tasty!"

134 Damage

