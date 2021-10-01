ACROSS
1 Persona non --
6 Long story
10 Young fish
15 Faucet
18 Brewed beverage
19 Bit of kindling
21 Social group
22 1960s hairdo
24 Of birds
25 Wellness
26 Object from antiquity
27 Roger Rabbit, e.g.
28 Pa. neighbor
29 "Murder on the -- Express"
31 Run off with another
33 Not very bright
35 Energy type (Abbr.)
37 Tips
38 Stage whisper
39 Doughnut cousin
40 South American plain
42 Granny Smith, e.g.
43 Pursue
44 Unwavering
46 Drop in on
47 Paw
48 Act
52 "-- days hath ..."
53 Monroe or Madison
54 Gave an angry glance
56 "Norma --"
57 Gamut
58 Slangy denial
59 Mad
60 Beautify
62 -- cap mushroom
63 Opt
65 Kitten's cry
66 Like some snacks
67 Had a meal
68 Footless creature
69 Part of the neck
71 "Common Sense" author
73 Vega's constellation
75 -- Vegas
76 Brilliance
77 Prov. in Canada
78 Branchlet
82 Layered rock
84 Christmas
85 Yearn
86 Farm implement
87 Dwarfed tree
90 Cup handle
91 Mistreated
93 -- -de-camp
94 -- -garde
95 Broad comedy
97 God of war
98 Skin layer
99 -- alai
100 Draw forth
102 Satisfied
104 Tranquil
105 "-- Well That Ends Well"
107 Day in March
108 Binge
109 Royal seat
110 Zoo denizen
112 Very cold
113 Town --
114 Majuscule
117 Cover with crumbs
118 -- -do-well
119 Sour
123 Magical trinket
124 White with age
125 Sea rover
127 Lemon or lime ending
128 Ring
129 Complete reversal (Hyph.)
131 Human "blinker"
133 Walk
135 English river
136 Stormed
137 Coercion
138 Oregon's capital
139 Scarlet
140 Undermine
141 Ponder
142 Lock of hair
DOWN
1 Clearing
2 "Bolero" composer
3 Like a gymnast
4 Light meal
5 Pisa's river
6 Swimwear brand
7 Arkin and Alda
8 Gold-coated
9 Insect
10 Marched
11 -- suzette
12 Annoy
13 Kimono sash
14 Trim, as a tree
15 Told on
16 Run -- of the law
17 Ordinary language
19 Climb
20 Old Greek poet
23 Lollapalooza
30 Prepare
32 Speak rhythmically
34 Coach
36 Clerics
38 Church area
39 Disagreeable task
41 Recent
42 Got ready to fire
43 Layer of paint
44 Crude shelter
45 Try to fix
46 Dull
47 Imperfection
49 God of love
50 Lawman Wyatt --
51 Gainsay
52 Courtroom event
53 Humorous
54 Meet and --
55 Mend
58 Place in Asia
59 Leaping antelope
61 Usual food and drink
63 -- Lama
64 Extra performance
66 Mentioned
70 English festival
71 Balanced
72 Baxter and Bancroft
74 Org.
76 Make into law
79 Bleach
80 Common antiseptic
81 Birds
83 Loathe
85 Thick soup
87 -- California
88 Racetrack shape
89 Brad
90 Discord personified
92 With -- breath
93 Dawn goddess
95 Cuba's Castro
96 Maple genus
98 Bill part
101 Surgical thread
102 Spread apart
103 Dry
104 Jersey
106 Calmed
108 Crystal-gazer
109 Walks on
111 Native of (Suffix)
112 Rio --
113 Cherry-red
114 Old Roman statesman
115 Love affair
116 Throb
117 Weary
118 The butler in "The Nanny"
120 Wire rope
121 Runs in neutral
122 Judges
124 French writer
125 Chile neighbor
126 The Orient
130 Seaman
132 "So tasty!"
134 Damage
