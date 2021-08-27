ACROSS

1 Faux chocolate

6 Hat material

11 Sandy expanse

16 Use a straight razor

21 Pointed arch

22 Lying face down

23 Golf score

24 Shocking

25 Inert gas

26 Space in a library (2 wds.)

28 Mountain ridge

29 Bus. VIP

30 Merciful

31 Slime

32 Sticky

34 "You __ say that again!"

35 Flavoring plant

37 Tip

38 Call

40 Pipe fitting shape

41 Hirt and Pacino

42 Wash. neighbor

44 Testifier in court

46 Daybreak

49 A primate

52 Like a doily

53 Dip into liquid

55 Where Taipei is

59 Developed

60 Costly fur

61 Scandinavians

64 Creature in folklore

65 Boor

66 A few

67 Coffee or cocoa

68 Letter for plurals

70 Cleveland's lake

71 Command for a pooch

72 Surmounting

73 Swamps

74 Off-white

76 Drug letters

77 Decorated

79 Skill

80 Cavity

82 Abounding in trees

84 Hawaiian goose

85 Genus of maples

86 Engendered

87 Aficionado

88 Banker, at times

90 Plant bristle

91 Clumsy guy

92 Condiment for franks

95 Black cuckoo

96 Denominations

98 Caterwaul

100 Confront

101 Bovine cry

102 Part of the eye

104 Female deer

105 Go by boat

106 Lecture

107 Make dirty

108 Column order

110 "1984" author

112 Hoosegow

113 __ and crossbones

114 Opening for a shoestring

116 Likewise not

117 Excursion

118 Loud

119 Snooty sort

121 Citrus fruit

124 Owl's cry

125 Wildebeest

128 Fond du __

130 Express sorrow

131 Balloon basket

132 Engrave

136 In medias __

137 Food fishes

139 Shadowy

140 "__ go bragh!"

141 "Exodus" hero

142 Cognizant

144 Like a certain quadrilateral

147 Electrical unit

149 Commenced

150 Cattle breed

151 Angry

152 Swiftly

153 Icy rain

154 Intended

155 Hobbled

156 Escritoires

DOWN

1 Fighter's trainer

2 Concur

3 Strictness

4 Ab __ (from the beginning)

5 Big __

6 Time of year

7 Fashion

8 Kind of show

9 A conjunction

10 Of great

importance

11 "Shoo!"

12 Pinna

13 Excited

14 Influence

15 __ and hawed

16 Do in

17 "Ben- __"

18 Betel palm

19 Essential

20 Places of perfection

27 Lunchtime

30 Sharp

33 Flesh

36 Push up from below

38 Miner's tool

39 City in Germany

43 Caviar

44 Diminish

45 Turf

47 Funny fellow

48 Muses' number

49 Lightweight wood

50 Calla lily, for one

51 Flower on a lapel

52 Wilted

54 Gazed

56 Known everywhere (Hyph.)

57 Wrongly

58 Poor

60 State of mind

61 Upperclassman (Abbr.)

62 Basin

63 Compass dir.

66 Directed a ship

67 Turncoat's crime

69 Hamilton

72 Queen __ lace

73 Worry

74 Musical symbol

75 Rodent

78 Wine type

79 Experts

81 Spoken

83 Frequently,

poetically

85 At the back

88 Summa cum __

89 Diplomat

92 Shoppers' haven

93 Makes turbid

94 Parton the singer

97 Bill and __

99 Cruse contents

100 Equitable

103 Troubles

105 Blood component

106 Stretched tight

107 Glide over ice

109 100 yrs.

111 Pan of a kind

112 Rivers or Baez

113 Marquee notice

115 Balsam of __

117 Agitation

118 "__ Free"

120 Small fowl

122 Not extreme

123 Interrogate

124 Called after

125 Seizes

126 Stair post

127 Application

129 Chili con __

131 Shipping container

133 "__ Bulba"

134 Fissure

135 Conceals

137 Fairgrounds item

138 Long story

140 Mild cheese

143 "Norma __"

145 Play on words

146 Investment vehicle (Abbr.)

147 Craze

148 Copy

