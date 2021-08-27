ACROSS
1 Faux chocolate
6 Hat material
11 Sandy expanse
16 Use a straight razor
21 Pointed arch
22 Lying face down
23 Golf score
24 Shocking
25 Inert gas
26 Space in a library (2 wds.)
28 Mountain ridge
29 Bus. VIP
30 Merciful
31 Slime
32 Sticky
34 "You __ say that again!"
35 Flavoring plant
37 Tip
38 Call
40 Pipe fitting shape
41 Hirt and Pacino
42 Wash. neighbor
44 Testifier in court
46 Daybreak
49 A primate
52 Like a doily
53 Dip into liquid
55 Where Taipei is
59 Developed
60 Costly fur
61 Scandinavians
64 Creature in folklore
65 Boor
66 A few
67 Coffee or cocoa
68 Letter for plurals
70 Cleveland's lake
71 Command for a pooch
72 Surmounting
73 Swamps
74 Off-white
76 Drug letters
77 Decorated
79 Skill
80 Cavity
82 Abounding in trees
84 Hawaiian goose
85 Genus of maples
86 Engendered
87 Aficionado
88 Banker, at times
90 Plant bristle
91 Clumsy guy
92 Condiment for franks
95 Black cuckoo
96 Denominations
98 Caterwaul
100 Confront
101 Bovine cry
102 Part of the eye
104 Female deer
105 Go by boat
106 Lecture
107 Make dirty
108 Column order
110 "1984" author
112 Hoosegow
113 __ and crossbones
114 Opening for a shoestring
116 Likewise not
117 Excursion
118 Loud
119 Snooty sort
121 Citrus fruit
124 Owl's cry
125 Wildebeest
128 Fond du __
130 Express sorrow
131 Balloon basket
132 Engrave
136 In medias __
137 Food fishes
139 Shadowy
140 "__ go bragh!"
141 "Exodus" hero
142 Cognizant
144 Like a certain quadrilateral
147 Electrical unit
149 Commenced
150 Cattle breed
151 Angry
152 Swiftly
153 Icy rain
154 Intended
155 Hobbled
156 Escritoires
DOWN
1 Fighter's trainer
2 Concur
3 Strictness
4 Ab __ (from the beginning)
5 Big __
6 Time of year
7 Fashion
8 Kind of show
9 A conjunction
10 Of great
importance
11 "Shoo!"
12 Pinna
13 Excited
14 Influence
15 __ and hawed
16 Do in
17 "Ben- __"
18 Betel palm
19 Essential
20 Places of perfection
27 Lunchtime
30 Sharp
33 Flesh
36 Push up from below
38 Miner's tool
39 City in Germany
43 Caviar
44 Diminish
45 Turf
47 Funny fellow
48 Muses' number
49 Lightweight wood
50 Calla lily, for one
51 Flower on a lapel
52 Wilted
54 Gazed
56 Known everywhere (Hyph.)
57 Wrongly
58 Poor
60 State of mind
61 Upperclassman (Abbr.)
62 Basin
63 Compass dir.
66 Directed a ship
67 Turncoat's crime
69 Hamilton
72 Queen __ lace
73 Worry
74 Musical symbol
75 Rodent
78 Wine type
79 Experts
81 Spoken
83 Frequently,
poetically
85 At the back
88 Summa cum __
89 Diplomat
92 Shoppers' haven
93 Makes turbid
94 Parton the singer
97 Bill and __
99 Cruse contents
100 Equitable
103 Troubles
105 Blood component
106 Stretched tight
107 Glide over ice
109 100 yrs.
111 Pan of a kind
112 Rivers or Baez
113 Marquee notice
115 Balsam of __
117 Agitation
118 "__ Free"
120 Small fowl
122 Not extreme
123 Interrogate
124 Called after
125 Seizes
126 Stair post
127 Application
129 Chili con __
131 Shipping container
133 "__ Bulba"
134 Fissure
135 Conceals
137 Fairgrounds item
138 Long story
140 Mild cheese
143 "Norma __"
145 Play on words
146 Investment vehicle (Abbr.)
147 Craze
148 Copy
