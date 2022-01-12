ACROSS
1 Ottoman ruler Ali __
6 Design detail, for short
10 Shipmates
14 Recipe amount
18 Tempt
20 Greek letter
21 Greek goddess
22 Inventor Howe
24 Loved
25 Nonsense poet
26 Mine entrance
27 Raw pancakes
29 Descartes or Coty
30 Frazier or Whitman
32 Lennon's widow
34 Repeat
36 __ -sum game
37 Wind dir.
38 Mistrustful
39 Strikes a golf ball
41 Animal group
43 Pop
44 Bottle stopper
45 Worker in a cage
47 Indian garment
49 Agreement
52 Foundation
53 Seafood item
55 Brouhaha
59 Strongbox
60 Go very quickly
62 Meat for stew
64 Pooh Bear creator
65 Torn
66 Fluid-control device
67 Payable
69 "Go, team!"
71 Cover lightly with a powder
72 Newt
73 Cotton thread
74 Tin
75 Place for storage
77 "Believe it or __!"
78 Memorable time
80 Dolts
82 Pasta strip
84 Scoundrel
85 Flit
87 S&L number
88 Possessed
89 One in front
90 Bliss
92 Less confined
93 __ Lingus
94 Thesaurus writer
96 Antlered animal
97 Horse
99 Tavern
102 Rod for roasting
104 Sweet potato
105 __ Lanka
106 Drive recklessly
107 Sand hill
108 Lines of stitches
110 Saucy
112 Conical dwellings
114 Waste maker?
115 Highly decorated
117 Profound
119 Ash containers
120 Perceived
121 __ and void
123 Low wall on a roof
125 Mud
126 Chum
129 Grizzly
131 River of forgetfulness
132 Noblewoman
133 Always, in verse
136 "Woe is me!"
138 Like a missing GI
140 Bill and __
141 Tranquil
142 Field
143 Ancient German
145 Bundle
147 Midday
149 Hard work
151 Statement of belief
152 "Metamorphoses" writer
153 Leggy bird
154 Band-tour worker
155 The States (Abbr.)
156 Yarn
157 Movie
158 Cupidity
DOWN
1 Pome fruits
2 Chocolate mint candy brand
3 Boulder
4 Charter
5 High card
6 Nonsensical
7 Writer of verse
8 Letter after zeta
9 Merry-go-round
10 Wild
11 Crimson
12 A Great Lake
13 Timepiece
14 Kerr or Norville
15 Chicken __ __ king
16 Kind of bath
17 Loathed
19 Norton or Elgar
23 Antitoxins
28 Pole
31 Clumsy boat
33 __ degree
35 "For __ a jolly good ..."
38 Herbaceous plant
39 Stickum
40 Function
42 Metal container
44 Price
45 Cut from stone
46 "Norma __"
48 Footnote abbr.
49 Land measure
50 Cook
51 Certain oldster
52 Wall Street animal
54 Most stark
56 Old gun
57 Not yet purchased
58 Davis or Midler
60 Chopped food
61 A cheese
63 Trip around a track
66 Provincial governor
68 Reveal
70 Commemorated
73 Paramour
74 Fast ship
75 Calendar abbr.
76 Pulled
79 Cushion
80 AMA members
81 Frosty
83 United
84 Something cherished
85 Judged
86 Play part
89 Rope with a loop
91 Settled after flight
92 Charges
95 Opening
97 Exhausted
98 River in England
100 __ meridiem
101 Tall grass
103 Agent (Hyph.)
105 Take wrongfully
106 Binge
107 Scandinavian
109 Pencil remnant
111 Ribbed fabric
113 Sweet-sounding
114 "Present!"
116 Beatles' "__ Rigby"
118 Come before
120 Boil
122 Statute
124 From __ __ Z
125 Badly (Prefix)
126 Butter square
127 Mr. Baldwin
128 Dern or Bush
130 Automaton
132 __ macabre
133 Corrode
134 Strange
135 Appraised
137 Plant part
139 Etna's output
141 Penny, e.g.
142 Remotely
144 Keats work
146 Comics' __ Abner
148 Japanese sash
150 Brume
