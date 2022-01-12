ACROSS

1 Ottoman ruler Ali __

6 Design detail, for short

10 Shipmates

14 Recipe amount

18 Tempt

20 Greek letter

21 Greek goddess

22 Inventor Howe

24 Loved

25 Nonsense poet

26 Mine entrance

27 Raw pancakes

29 Descartes or Coty

30 Frazier or Whitman

32 Lennon's widow

34 Repeat

36 __ -sum game

37 Wind dir.

38 Mistrustful

39 Strikes a golf ball

41 Animal group

43 Pop

44 Bottle stopper

45 Worker in a cage

47 Indian garment

49 Agreement

52 Foundation

53 Seafood item

55 Brouhaha

59 Strongbox

60 Go very quickly

62 Meat for stew

64 Pooh Bear creator

65 Torn

66 Fluid-control device

67 Payable

69 "Go, team!"

71 Cover lightly with a powder

72 Newt

73 Cotton thread

74 Tin

75 Place for storage

77 "Believe it or __!"

78 Memorable time

80 Dolts

82 Pasta strip

84 Scoundrel

85 Flit

87 S&L number

88 Possessed

89 One in front

90 Bliss

92 Less confined

93 __ Lingus

94 Thesaurus writer

96 Antlered animal

97 Horse

99 Tavern

102 Rod for roasting

104 Sweet potato

105 __ Lanka

106 Drive recklessly

107 Sand hill

108 Lines of stitches

110 Saucy

112 Conical dwellings

114 Waste maker?

115 Highly decorated

117 Profound

119 Ash containers

120 Perceived

121 __ and void

123 Low wall on a roof

125 Mud

126 Chum

129 Grizzly

131 River of forgetfulness

132 Noblewoman

133 Always, in verse

136 "Woe is me!"

138 Like a missing GI

140 Bill and __

141 Tranquil

142 Field

143 Ancient German

145 Bundle

147 Midday

149 Hard work

151 Statement of belief

152 "Metamorphoses" writer

153 Leggy bird

154 Band-tour worker

155 The States (Abbr.)

156 Yarn

157 Movie

158 Cupidity

DOWN

1 Pome fruits

2 Chocolate mint candy brand

3 Boulder

4 Charter

5 High card

6 Nonsensical

7 Writer of verse

8 Letter after zeta

9 Merry-go-round

10 Wild

11 Crimson

12 A Great Lake

13 Timepiece

14 Kerr or Norville

15 Chicken __ __ king

16 Kind of bath

17 Loathed

19 Norton or Elgar

23 Antitoxins

28 Pole

31 Clumsy boat

33 __ degree

35 "For __ a jolly good ..."

38 Herbaceous plant

39 Stickum

40 Function

42 Metal container

44 Price

45 Cut from stone

46 "Norma __"

48 Footnote abbr.

49 Land measure

50 Cook

51 Certain oldster

52 Wall Street animal

54 Most stark

56 Old gun

57 Not yet purchased

58 Davis or Midler

60 Chopped food

61 A cheese

63 Trip around a track

66 Provincial governor

68 Reveal

70 Commemorated

73 Paramour

74 Fast ship

75 Calendar abbr.

76 Pulled

79 Cushion

80 AMA members

81 Frosty

83 United

84 Something cherished

85 Judged

86 Play part

89 Rope with a loop

91 Settled after flight

92 Charges

95 Opening

97 Exhausted

98 River in England

100 __ meridiem

101 Tall grass

103 Agent (Hyph.)

105 Take wrongfully

106 Binge

107 Scandinavian

109 Pencil remnant

111 Ribbed fabric

113 Sweet-sounding

114 "Present!"

116 Beatles' "__ Rigby"

118 Come before

120 Boil

122 Statute

124 From __ __ Z

125 Badly (Prefix)

126 Butter square

127 Mr. Baldwin

128 Dern or Bush

130 Automaton

132 __ macabre

133 Corrode

134 Strange

135 Appraised

137 Plant part

139 Etna's output

141 Penny, e.g.

142 Remotely

144 Keats work

146 Comics' __ Abner

148 Japanese sash

150 Brume

