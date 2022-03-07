ACROSS

1 Walked back and forth

6 Imprint

11 Jack in a rhyme

16 Green color

21 Fiber plant

22 Henry __ Lodge

23 Mountain ridge

24 Rattan worker

25 Flowers

26 Hippodrome

27 Liking

28 Actor in a crowd

29 Explosive stuff

30 Poetic Muse

31 "__ She Sweet"

32 New Deal org.

34 Curved letter

35 Solar or honor

38 Torso

40 Blue-green

41 Itinerary (Abbr.)

42 Border on

44 Chef

45 Mineral spring

47 Cousin to an ology

49 Tom __

52 Place often visited

54 Impassive

56 Dull

60 The Eternal City

61 Old expression of surprise

62 Horn sound

63 Voicemail

65 Sphere

66 French painter

67 Landing place

68 Challenge

69 Nest-egg letters

70 Employ

71 Sharpen

72 Big piece

73 A fruit

74 Also-ran

76 Frighten

78 Quantity of

firewood

79 Venus de __

80 Liberated

81 Isle of __

82 U-shaped plate

83 Farm animal

84 CIA relative

85 Conspiracy

88 Lampblack

89 Old stringed

instrument

90 Rich

94 Tropical resin

95 Food for infants

96 Healthy, in a way

97 Contour

98 __ de Janeiro

99 __ Vegas

100 A state (Abbr.)

102 Stopper

103 Bend in a road

104 A conjunction

105 Came into view

107 Poke

108 Untidy

109 Move slowly

110 The two together

111 A relative

113 __ macabre

114 Tough alloy

115 No longer

fashionable

117 Highways (Abbr.)

118 Gossip

119 Alliance acronym

121 __ -Magnon

124 Verne's captain

126 Grouchy one

128 Open shoe

132 Ball-and-socket joint

133 Oklahoma city

134 Donkey's cry

135 Walk through water

139 Kimono sash

140 Harsh

142 Column order

144 Big hit

145 Brilliance

147 Wild and menacing

148 Sun-dried brick

149 __ Ana

150 Baggy

151 Chassis

152 Cried like a cat

153 Ceased

154 More achy

DOWN

1 Pieces

2 Pain

3 Throws

4 Holiday time

5 __ Plaines

6 Wound's aftermath

7 Scarlett's home

8 Aid and __

9 Tiresome

sameness

10 School org.

11 Lustrous fabric

12 Practical joker

13 Remainder

14 ABA member

15 Wee

16 "__ Eleven"

17 Undisciplined

18 Bury

19 Russian unit of length

20 Wipe out

30 Big bird

31 Sea bird

33 NFL player

36 Not at all wild

37 __ and flow

39 Decompose

40 Neighbor of Nev.

43 Difficult

44 Kooky religion

46 Explosive sound

48 Sawbones (Abbr.)

49 Food fish

50 Equine

51 Earth pigment

53 __ vera

54 Look for

55 Insect stage

57 Lift

58 See eye-to-eye

59 Goatee

61 Disney character

62 Tie

64 Identical

66 Causing great fear

67 Unadulterated

68 A spice

72 Owl's cry

73 Do an office job

75 Spoken

77 500 sheets

78 Mince

79 Not talking

82 Steep

83 Stopper for a barrel

84 Brash

85 A-lister, for short

86 Texas landmark

87 Attack on all sides

88 Shovel

89 Praise

90 Get sicker

91 Commerce

92 Device on a door

93 Sing a certain way

96 Sluggish

97 Commotion

101 Like a damaged fender

102 Order, as a drug

103 Penny

106 Greek letter

107 Advanced degree

108 Sharpshooter

109 School in England

112 Quid __ quo

113 Racket

114 Terminal (Abbr.)

116 Ineffectual

118 Kind of lily

120 Powdery residue

121 Separate wheat from __

122 Kitchen gadget

123 Musical drama

125 "__, I'm Adam"

127 Sped

129 Sadness

130 Bring down

131 Metric unit

134 Hill's peak

136 Settle after flight

137 Bone (Prefix)

138 Food fish

141 Butt

143 Pindaric

144 Dir. letters

145 Railways on high

146 Bill and __

