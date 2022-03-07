ACROSS
1 Walked back and forth
6 Imprint
11 Jack in a rhyme
16 Green color
21 Fiber plant
22 Henry __ Lodge
23 Mountain ridge
24 Rattan worker
25 Flowers
26 Hippodrome
27 Liking
28 Actor in a crowd
29 Explosive stuff
30 Poetic Muse
31 "__ She Sweet"
32 New Deal org.
34 Curved letter
35 Solar or honor
38 Torso
40 Blue-green
41 Itinerary (Abbr.)
42 Border on
44 Chef
45 Mineral spring
47 Cousin to an ology
49 Tom __
52 Place often visited
54 Impassive
56 Dull
60 The Eternal City
61 Old expression of surprise
62 Horn sound
63 Voicemail
65 Sphere
66 French painter
67 Landing place
68 Challenge
69 Nest-egg letters
70 Employ
71 Sharpen
72 Big piece
73 A fruit
74 Also-ran
76 Frighten
78 Quantity of
firewood
79 Venus de __
80 Liberated
81 Isle of __
82 U-shaped plate
83 Farm animal
84 CIA relative
85 Conspiracy
88 Lampblack
89 Old stringed
instrument
90 Rich
94 Tropical resin
95 Food for infants
96 Healthy, in a way
97 Contour
98 __ de Janeiro
99 __ Vegas
100 A state (Abbr.)
102 Stopper
103 Bend in a road
104 A conjunction
105 Came into view
107 Poke
108 Untidy
109 Move slowly
110 The two together
111 A relative
113 __ macabre
114 Tough alloy
115 No longer
fashionable
117 Highways (Abbr.)
118 Gossip
119 Alliance acronym
121 __ -Magnon
124 Verne's captain
126 Grouchy one
128 Open shoe
132 Ball-and-socket joint
133 Oklahoma city
134 Donkey's cry
135 Walk through water
139 Kimono sash
140 Harsh
142 Column order
144 Big hit
145 Brilliance
147 Wild and menacing
148 Sun-dried brick
149 __ Ana
150 Baggy
151 Chassis
152 Cried like a cat
153 Ceased
154 More achy
DOWN
1 Pieces
2 Pain
3 Throws
4 Holiday time
5 __ Plaines
6 Wound's aftermath
7 Scarlett's home
8 Aid and __
9 Tiresome
sameness
10 School org.
11 Lustrous fabric
12 Practical joker
13 Remainder
14 ABA member
15 Wee
16 "__ Eleven"
17 Undisciplined
18 Bury
19 Russian unit of length
20 Wipe out
30 Big bird
31 Sea bird
33 NFL player
36 Not at all wild
37 __ and flow
39 Decompose
40 Neighbor of Nev.
43 Difficult
44 Kooky religion
46 Explosive sound
48 Sawbones (Abbr.)
49 Food fish
50 Equine
51 Earth pigment
53 __ vera
54 Look for
55 Insect stage
57 Lift
58 See eye-to-eye
59 Goatee
61 Disney character
62 Tie
64 Identical
66 Causing great fear
67 Unadulterated
68 A spice
72 Owl's cry
73 Do an office job
75 Spoken
77 500 sheets
78 Mince
79 Not talking
82 Steep
83 Stopper for a barrel
84 Brash
85 A-lister, for short
86 Texas landmark
87 Attack on all sides
88 Shovel
89 Praise
90 Get sicker
91 Commerce
92 Device on a door
93 Sing a certain way
96 Sluggish
97 Commotion
101 Like a damaged fender
102 Order, as a drug
103 Penny
106 Greek letter
107 Advanced degree
108 Sharpshooter
109 School in England
112 Quid __ quo
113 Racket
114 Terminal (Abbr.)
116 Ineffectual
118 Kind of lily
120 Powdery residue
121 Separate wheat from __
122 Kitchen gadget
123 Musical drama
125 "__, I'm Adam"
127 Sped
129 Sadness
130 Bring down
131 Metric unit
134 Hill's peak
136 Settle after flight
137 Bone (Prefix)
138 Food fish
141 Butt
143 Pindaric
144 Dir. letters
145 Railways on high
146 Bill and __
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.