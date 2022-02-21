ACROSS
1 "Lost in __"
6 Container
10 Make a call
15 __-o'-shanter
18 Speak hoarsely
19 Fabricated report
21 Walked
22 Venus de __
23 Usher's beat
24 Twist or Cromwell
25 Deliver a talk
26 English school
27 Decay
28 Petty ill will
29 Monastery
31 Floating in water
33 She's
"The Nanny"
35 Type size
36 Sensational
37 Fibrous
38 __ acid
40 Sound reasoning
41 Aftermath
42 Strait near Alaska
44 Stash
45 Cafe au __
47 Town in Nevada
51 Matt Damon role
52 Custom
53 Marionette
55 Sad
56 Block of precious metal
57 Angry
58 Fistfight
60 Kind of arrest
62 Freshly
63 Break, enter and steal
65 Transport
66 Made into ringlets
67 Upperclassman (Abbr.)
68 __ facto
69 Avoid
71 PR concern
73 Light meal
75 Mine's output
76 Courage
77 Flivver
78 Soft, wet earth
81 Deadly
83 Journey
84 Alight
85 End
87 Elm tree fruit
90 Jai __
92 Oscillates
94 "__ the Explorer"
95 Old place of
assembly
96 Blameworthy
98 "Beetle Bailey" dog
99 Pan, for one
100 __-Magnon
101 Dog variety
103 Smells
105 Gizmo
106 "Citizen __"
108 Pallid
109 Napped leather
110 Iterate
111 Female animal
113 Stallion-donkey hybrid
114 Grief
115 Attempts
118 Tart
119 Burrowing rodent
120 Diplomacy
124 Blemish
125 Combine
126 Writer Maxim __
127 Golf score
128 Drill
129 Hill
131 Union action
133 Frightening
135 Periods
136 Ford that flopped
137 Annoying one
138 "A Day at the __"
139 Kind of trader
140 Spruce
141 Paradise
142 That is (Lat.)
DOWN
1 Babushka
2 Earlier
3 Place in northern Italy
4 Orioles player
__ Ripken Jr.
5 Get with effort (with "out")
6 Cotton cloth
7 Santa __
8 Rescue
9 "... __ I saw Elba"
10 Very fearful
11 Engaged
12 Approve
13 After expenses
14 Lacking teeth
15 Giant god
16 "__ came a
spider ..."
17 Hall or Python
19 Top brick layer
20 Checkers, British style
22 Forte
28 Backbone
30 Cheese type
32 Big boat
34 Straight and __
36 Sets of points
37 Steal
39 Fortune
40 Tag
42 Head covering
43 Town in Oregon
44 Goods on a ship
45 Hawaiian feast
46 Job hopefuls
48 Jewish month
49 Snout
50 Was in debt
51 Slant
52 Guffaw's cousin
53 Practical joke
54 Goon
57 Ubi __
59 Pieces
61 Utah town
63 Plant and animal life
64 __ de corps
66 Casino items
70 Color
72 Tropical fruit
74 (From or at)
a distance
76 No longer fresh
79 Perfect place
80 Lead
82 Bedouin
84 Canadian volume
86 Reduce
87 Paper bag
88 Taj Mahal site
89 Heavenly body
91 A flower
93 Allen or Guthrie
94 Redirect
96 Oxygen, nitrogen, etc.
97 Most junior
99 The pumpkin, e.g.
102 Humans
104 Gainsay
105 Put off
107 Acts like a ham
109 Vocalize
110 Chair of a kind
112 Curved path
113 Almost not
114 Grow dim
115 Dwindled
116 Plant life
117 Raid
118 Doctrine
119 Hold in balance
121 Swiftly
122 Concerns
123 Lovers' meeting
125 Essential item
126 Reunion attendee, for short
130 Harem room
132 A letter
133 __ Lanka
134 Scoundrel
