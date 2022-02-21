ACROSS

1 "Lost in __"

6 Container

10 Make a call

15 __-o'-shanter

18 Speak hoarsely

19 Fabricated report

21 Walked

22 Venus de __

23 Usher's beat

24 Twist or Cromwell

25 Deliver a talk

26 English school

27 Decay

28 Petty ill will

29 Monastery

31 Floating in water

33 She's

"The Nanny"

35 Type size

36 Sensational

37 Fibrous

38 __ acid

40 Sound reasoning

41 Aftermath

42 Strait near Alaska

44 Stash

45 Cafe au __

47 Town in Nevada

51 Matt Damon role

52 Custom

53 Marionette

55 Sad

56 Block of precious metal

57 Angry

58 Fistfight

60 Kind of arrest

62 Freshly

63 Break, enter and steal

65 Transport

66 Made into ringlets

67 Upperclassman (Abbr.)

68 __ facto

69 Avoid

71 PR concern

73 Light meal

75 Mine's output

76 Courage

77 Flivver

78 Soft, wet earth

81 Deadly

83 Journey

84 Alight

85 End

87 Elm tree fruit

90 Jai __

92 Oscillates

94 "__ the Explorer"

95 Old place of

assembly

96 Blameworthy

98 "Beetle Bailey" dog

99 Pan, for one

100 __-Magnon

101 Dog variety

103 Smells

105 Gizmo

106 "Citizen __"

108 Pallid

109 Napped leather

110 Iterate

111 Female animal

113 Stallion-donkey hybrid

114 Grief

115 Attempts

118 Tart

119 Burrowing rodent

120 Diplomacy

124 Blemish

125 Combine

126 Writer Maxim __

127 Golf score

128 Drill

129 Hill

131 Union action

133 Frightening

135 Periods

136 Ford that flopped

137 Annoying one

138 "A Day at the __"

139 Kind of trader

140 Spruce

141 Paradise

142 That is (Lat.)

DOWN

1 Babushka

2 Earlier

3 Place in northern Italy

4 Orioles player

__ Ripken Jr.

5 Get with effort (with "out")

6 Cotton cloth

7 Santa __

8 Rescue

9 "... __ I saw Elba"

10 Very fearful

11 Engaged

12 Approve

13 After expenses

14 Lacking teeth

15 Giant god

16 "__ came a

spider ..."

17 Hall or Python

19 Top brick layer

20 Checkers, British style

22 Forte

28 Backbone

30 Cheese type

32 Big boat

34 Straight and __

36 Sets of points

37 Steal

39 Fortune

40 Tag

42 Head covering

43 Town in Oregon

44 Goods on a ship

45 Hawaiian feast

46 Job hopefuls

48 Jewish month

49 Snout

50 Was in debt

51 Slant

52 Guffaw's cousin

53 Practical joke

54 Goon

57 Ubi __

59 Pieces

61 Utah town

63 Plant and animal life

64 __ de corps

66 Casino items

70 Color

72 Tropical fruit

74 (From or at)

a distance

76 No longer fresh

79 Perfect place

80 Lead

82 Bedouin

84 Canadian volume

86 Reduce

87 Paper bag

88 Taj Mahal site

89 Heavenly body

91 A flower

93 Allen or Guthrie

94 Redirect

96 Oxygen, nitrogen, etc.

97 Most junior

99 The pumpkin, e.g.

102 Humans

104 Gainsay

105 Put off

107 Acts like a ham

109 Vocalize

110 Chair of a kind

112 Curved path

113 Almost not

114 Grow dim

115 Dwindled

116 Plant life

117 Raid

118 Doctrine

119 Hold in balance

121 Swiftly

122 Concerns

123 Lovers' meeting

125 Essential item

126 Reunion attendee, for short

130 Harem room

132 A letter

133 __ Lanka

134 Scoundrel

