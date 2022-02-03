ACROSS
1 Kind of candle
6 Work by Michelangelo
11 Fragrant wood
16 Pieman
21 Mountain ridge
22 Nymph in Greek myth
23 Priest’s vestment
24 Century plant
25 Distance units
26 Pleasing to the ear
28 Red-brown color
29 Move up and down
30 That girl
32 Fossil fuel
33 Ceremonies
35 Cushion
36 — — even keel
38 — mater
41 Glides over snow
43 Recipe meas.
44 Lots of
45 Hoarse sounding
48 Contest submission
50 “I — — Camera”
52 Accident
55 Cabbage salad
57 Something sticky
58 Did sums
62 “Do — — say...”
63 Chess piece
65 Fuel container
67 Pea home
69 Walk with confidence
70 Barrel
71 — Quixote
72 Regret
74 Jumping insect
76 Jewish month
77 River in Ireland
79 Lump
81 Not canned, not frozen
83 Earsplitting
85 Play part
86 Weighted net
88 Frivolous
90 Animal enclosure
92 Green vegetable (2 wds.)
94 Crease
96 Scary yell
97 Necklace of flowers
99 Jai —
100 Cut of meat
103 Paid athlete
105 Consecrate
107 Kind of wave
110 In — cit. (Abbr.)
111 Strikebreaker
113 Jetsons’ dog
115 Unruly crowd
117 Dalai —
118 “There ought to be — — !”
120 Goat hair cord
122 — generis
123 Linden or Holbrook
125 Get brown in the sun
126 Abnegation
128 — and don’ts
130 Print measures
132 Mete (out)
133 Catchall abbr.
134 Lab compound
135 Coach
137 Spiritual teacher
139 Golf course worker
141 Dog breed, for short
143 High-flown
145 Italian innkeeper
147 Dry
150 Crete’s Mount —
152 Ferrum
154 Gas that glows
155 Wheal
159 Play on words
160 U.K. money
162 Love god
164 Thesaurus entry (Abbr.)
166 Roman god
167 Insect stage
169 Corresponding person
173 Chicago airport
175 Day in the old Roman calendar
176 Savory jelly
177 Osmond or Curie
178 Scope
179 Meet and —
180 Molars
181 Rose oil
182 Peruvian range
DOWN
1 Sly Stallone role
2 Mythical hunter
3 — toast
4 Consumed
5 Promontory
6 Grapefruit cousin
7 Wrath
8 Long fish
9 Soapstone
10 “Goodbye, amigo!”
11 Vocation
12 Down Under bird
13 Fashion name
14 Sharp-sightedness
15 Lies
16 Low voice
17 Time
18 Phi Beta —
19 Water brand
20 Prepare
27 Ersatz
31 Whaler’s spear
34 Clean-air org.
37 To the — degree
39 Conceal
40 Ocean west of Afr.
42 Halt
44 Sierra —
46 Stony
47 Pup’s bark
49 Housetop
51 Doily
52 Haste — waste
53 French river
54 Meaningful
56 Fret
59 Broken-down
60 Bring out
61 A major airline
64 Responsibility
66 Owed
68 Annex
69 Steam bath
73 Psychic’s gift (Abbr.)
75 Dawn goddess
78 Slaughter of baseball
80 — and tucker
81 Region’s plants
82 Word of greeting
84 Idiot
87 Lodge members
89 Cut (with “off”)
91 Born (Fr.)
93 Howl
95 Decorative transfer
98 Doctrine
100 Sword
101 Parts
102 Schoolyard game
104 CIA forerunner
105 Fetch
106 London district
108 Violin name
109 Kind of corporal
112 Wicked
114 Mon. successor
116 Theater area
119 Handle
121 Gray wolf
124 Tilt
127 Macaw genus
129 Muslim mystic
131 Have a meal
132 Guy
136 Elongate
138 Sprinted
140 Morning moisture
142 Life story, for short
143 Woolly
144 Time past
146 List of names
147 Copying
148 Hearsay
149 Completely stupid
151 Gold coin
153 “— Rae”
156 Antelope
157 Mammoth
158 Saplings
160 Pillar
161 Trick
163 Petty quarrel
165 Ibsen character
168 “Golly!”
170 Insect egg
171 Skill
172 Estuary
174 Chinese dynasty
