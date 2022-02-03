ACROSS

1 Kind of candle

6 Work by Michelangelo

11 Fragrant wood

16 Pieman

21 Mountain ridge

22 Nymph in Greek myth

23 Priest’s vestment

24 Century plant

25 Distance units

26 Pleasing to the ear

28 Red-brown color

29 Move up and down

30 That girl

32 Fossil fuel

33 Ceremonies

35 Cushion

36 — — even keel

38 — mater

41 Glides over snow

43 Recipe meas.

44 Lots of

45 Hoarse sounding

48 Contest submission

50 “I — — Camera”

52 Accident

55 Cabbage salad

57 Something sticky

58 Did sums

62 “Do — — say...”

63 Chess piece

65 Fuel container

67 Pea home

69 Walk with confidence

70 Barrel

71 — Quixote

72 Regret

74 Jumping insect

76 Jewish month

77 River in Ireland

79 Lump

81 Not canned, not frozen

83 Earsplitting

85 Play part

86 Weighted net

88 Frivolous

90 Animal enclosure

92 Green vegetable (2 wds.)

94 Crease

96 Scary yell

97 Necklace of flowers

99 Jai —

100 Cut of meat

103 Paid athlete

105 Consecrate

107 Kind of wave

110 In — cit. (Abbr.)

111 Strikebreaker

113 Jetsons’ dog

115 Unruly crowd

117 Dalai —

118 “There ought to be — — !”

120 Goat hair cord

122 — generis

123 Linden or Holbrook

125 Get brown in the sun

126 Abnegation

128 — and don’ts

130 Print measures

132 Mete (out)

133 Catchall abbr.

134 Lab compound

135 Coach

137 Spiritual teacher

139 Golf course worker

141 Dog breed, for short

143 High-flown

145 Italian innkeeper

147 Dry

150 Crete’s Mount —

152 Ferrum

154 Gas that glows

155 Wheal

159 Play on words

160 U.K. money

162 Love god

164 Thesaurus entry (Abbr.)

166 Roman god

167 Insect stage

169 Corresponding person

173 Chicago airport

175 Day in the old Roman calendar

176 Savory jelly

177 Osmond or Curie

178 Scope

179 Meet and —

180 Molars

181 Rose oil

182 Peruvian range

DOWN

1 Sly Stallone role

2 Mythical hunter

3 — toast

4 Consumed

5 Promontory

6 Grapefruit cousin

7 Wrath

8 Long fish

9 Soapstone

10 “Goodbye, amigo!”

11 Vocation

12 Down Under bird

13 Fashion name

14 Sharp-sightedness

15 Lies

16 Low voice

17 Time

18 Phi Beta —

19 Water brand

20 Prepare

27 Ersatz

31 Whaler’s spear

34 Clean-air org.

37 To the — degree

39 Conceal

40 Ocean west of Afr.

42 Halt

44 Sierra —

46 Stony

47 Pup’s bark

49 Housetop

51 Doily

52 Haste — waste

53 French river

54 Meaningful

56 Fret

59 Broken-down

60 Bring out

61 A major airline

64 Responsibility

66 Owed

68 Annex

69 Steam bath

73 Psychic’s gift (Abbr.)

75 Dawn goddess

78 Slaughter of baseball

80 — and tucker

81 Region’s plants

82 Word of greeting

84 Idiot

87 Lodge members

89 Cut (with “off”)

91 Born (Fr.)

93 Howl

95 Decorative transfer

98 Doctrine

100 Sword

101 Parts

102 Schoolyard game

104 CIA forerunner

105 Fetch

106 London district

108 Violin name

109 Kind of corporal

112 Wicked

114 Mon. successor

116 Theater area

119 Handle

121 Gray wolf

124 Tilt

127 Macaw genus

129 Muslim mystic

131 Have a meal

132 Guy

136 Elongate

138 Sprinted

140 Morning moisture

142 Life story, for short

143 Woolly

144 Time past

146 List of names

147 Copying

148 Hearsay

149 Completely stupid

151 Gold coin

153 “— Rae”

156 Antelope

157 Mammoth

158 Saplings

160 Pillar

161 Trick

163 Petty quarrel

165 Ibsen character

168 “Golly!”

170 Insect egg

171 Skill

172 Estuary

174 Chinese dynasty

