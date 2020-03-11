ACROSS
1 Signified
6 Composition for one
10 Bivouac
14 Usual food and drink
18 Like parquetry
20 Ukraine city
21 — Khayyam
22 Macaroni shape
24 Something for baby
25 To be (Lat.)
26 Concern
27 Furnace part
29 Board or ball
30 Arch
32 Pi’s follower
34 River in Belgium
36 Fiddling ruler
37 Environment
(Prefix)
38 Bard
39 Product name
41 Slender
43 Directed
44 Hoodwink
45 French painter
47 Trepidation
49 Thin and dry
52 Small room
53 Diplomat’s forte
55 Covers with icing
59 Different
60 Guided missile
62 Housetop
64 Trial location
65 Walk with effort
66 Pulls hard
67 Attention-getting word
69 Fish paddle
71 Ski lift (Hyph.)
72 Perch
73 Stringed instrument
74 Price offered
75 Later on
77 Govt. agency
78 Manifest
80 Provoking laughter
82 Looked
84 Burn
85 “My — Lady”
87 Cousin to a pipe
88 Weary
89 Nova —
90 Commanded
92 Sudden forward movement
93 Spigot
94 Miscalculation
96 Insane
97 Jelly and jumping
99 Last letter
102 Operatic song
104 Mire
105 Animal doc
106 Usual weather
107 Dry
108 Cologne or
perfume
110 Leslie Caron role
112 Stick
114 Discussion group
115 Courageous
117 Man of rank
119 Ascend
120 Bat
121 — tide
123 Waterproofing material
125 Abominable Snowman
126 — de deux
129 Wreck
131 — -3 oil
132 Penny
133 Compass pt.
136 Aid and —
138 Notice
140 Golf standard
141 Tidings
142 Tea beverage
143 Subtract
145 Animal with tusks
147 Chinese gelatin
149 Hard to overcome
151 Porch
152 Fill with cargo
153 Remedy
154 Flew
155 DEA agent, for short
156 Whirlpool
157 Tips
158 Apparel
DOWN
1 Biting fly
2 Early computer
3 Texas landmark
4 Nucha
5 Cravat
6 Trapshooting
7 River in France
8 “— Misérables”
9 Reverse a decision
10 Fruit of a palm
11 Doctors’ org.
12 Poppins or
Pickford
13 Urge
14 Interview, in a way
15 Sickly
16 Black
17 Drying cloth
19 Hanging down
23 Used to be
28 Pole
31 — whiz!
33 Crone
35 Magical creature
38 Sound of
contentment
39 Stops short
40 Journal
42 Painter — Chagall
44 Act
45 Lizard variety
46 Sgt., for one
48 Plant part
49 Bursts
50 Jarl in Norse myth
51 Office machine
52 Part of speech (Abbr.)
54 Chewy candy
56 Very cold
57 Exchanged
58 Violin, briefly
60 Talk wildly
61 A pronoun
63 Able
66 Tip of a mast
68 Redacted
70 Sea god
73 Impress falsely
74 Old ship’s galley
75 Vestment
76 Means of control
79 Cistern
80 Clear
81 Unopened flower
83 Unit of work
84 Few and far
between
85 Gourmand
86 Timetable abbr.
89 Hide
91 Pro —
92 Feeble
95 Floor covering
97 Highly favored
98 Where Dublin is
100 Sword
101 Valley
103 Before too long
105 Grayish bird
106 Porcelain
107 Dry stream in
Africa
109 Cake part
111 Petrol
113 Contest of speed (2 wds.)
114 Golf action
116 Bitter
118 Eel-like creature
120 Nosecount
122 Seed
124 Grassland
125 Evergreen tree
126 Writing tablet
127 Name in Genesis
128 Kind of chair
130 Aristocrat
132 Largest asteroid
133 English county
134 Auctions
135 Unspoiled area
137 Albacore
139 An amphibian
141 Old ointment
142 Blacken with heat
144 Auto
146 Say further
148 Pistol
150 Seed container
