ACROSS

1 Signified

6 Composition for one

10 Bivouac

14 Usual food and drink

18 Like parquetry

20 Ukraine city

21 — Khayyam

22 Macaroni shape

24 Something for baby

25 To be (Lat.)

26 Concern

27 Furnace part

29 Board or ball

30 Arch

32 Pi’s follower

34 River in Belgium

36 Fiddling ruler

37 Environment

(Prefix)

38 Bard

39 Product name

41 Slender

43 Directed

44 Hoodwink

45 French painter

47 Trepidation

49 Thin and dry

52 Small room

53 Diplomat’s forte

55 Covers with icing

59 Different

60 Guided missile

62 Housetop

64 Trial location

65 Walk with effort

66 Pulls hard

67 Attention-getting word

69 Fish paddle

71 Ski lift (Hyph.)

72 Perch

73 Stringed instrument

74 Price offered

75 Later on

77 Govt. agency

78 Manifest

80 Provoking laughter

82 Looked

84 Burn

85 “My — Lady”

87 Cousin to a pipe

88 Weary

89 Nova —

90 Commanded

92 Sudden forward movement

93 Spigot

94 Miscalculation

96 Insane

97 Jelly and jumping

99 Last letter

102 Operatic song

104 Mire

105 Animal doc

106 Usual weather

107 Dry

108 Cologne or

perfume

110 Leslie Caron role

112 Stick

114 Discussion group

115 Courageous

117 Man of rank

119 Ascend

120 Bat

121 — tide

123 Waterproofing material

125 Abominable Snowman

126 — de deux

129 Wreck

131 — -3 oil

132 Penny

133 Compass pt.

136 Aid and —

138 Notice

140 Golf standard

141 Tidings

142 Tea beverage

143 Subtract

145 Animal with tusks

147 Chinese gelatin

149 Hard to overcome

151 Porch

152 Fill with cargo

153 Remedy

154 Flew

155 DEA agent, for short

156 Whirlpool

157 Tips

158 Apparel

DOWN

1 Biting fly

2 Early computer

3 Texas landmark

4 Nucha

5 Cravat

6 Trapshooting

7 River in France

8 “— Misérables”

9 Reverse a decision

10 Fruit of a palm

11 Doctors’ org.

12 Poppins or

Pickford

13 Urge

14 Interview, in a way

15 Sickly

16 Black

17 Drying cloth

19 Hanging down

23 Used to be

28 Pole

31 — whiz!

33 Crone

35 Magical creature

38 Sound of

contentment

39 Stops short

40 Journal

42 Painter — Chagall

44 Act

45 Lizard variety

46 Sgt., for one

48 Plant part

49 Bursts

50 Jarl in Norse myth

51 Office machine

52 Part of speech (Abbr.)

54 Chewy candy

56 Very cold

57 Exchanged

58 Violin, briefly

60 Talk wildly

61 A pronoun

63 Able

66 Tip of a mast

68 Redacted

70 Sea god

73 Impress falsely

74 Old ship’s galley

75 Vestment

76 Means of control

79 Cistern

80 Clear

81 Unopened flower

83 Unit of work

84 Few and far

between

85 Gourmand

86 Timetable abbr.

89 Hide

91 Pro —

92 Feeble

95 Floor covering

97 Highly favored

98 Where Dublin is

100 Sword

101 Valley

103 Before too long

105 Grayish bird

106 Porcelain

107 Dry stream in

Africa

109 Cake part

111 Petrol

113 Contest of speed (2 wds.)

114 Golf action

116 Bitter

118 Eel-like creature

120 Nosecount

122 Seed

124 Grassland

125 Evergreen tree

126 Writing tablet

127 Name in Genesis

128 Kind of chair

130 Aristocrat

132 Largest asteroid

133 English county

134 Auctions

135 Unspoiled area

137 Albacore

139 An amphibian

141 Old ointment

142 Blacken with heat

144 Auto

146 Say further

148 Pistol

150 Seed container

