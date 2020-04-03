ACROSS

1 Philately item

6 Balance

11 Paroxysm

16 Trattoria fare

21 Hue

22 Regarding

23 Give to one’s church

24 Communion table

25 Maine town

26 Substitute in a ball game (2 wds.)

28 Slices

29 Regret

30 Extinct bird

32 Get well again

33 Racing vessel

35 Something sticky

36 To be (Lat.)

38 Blue-green color

41 Old instrument

43 Whiskey

44 Gas for signs

45 Merchandise listing

48 Water lily

50 Farm sound

52 False

55 Vessel with

handle and spout

57 Calendar abbr.

58 Beatles’ “ — Road”

62 Possess

63 Vaulted area

65 Sass

67 Court divider

69 Burning

70 Record

71 Not talking

72 Tooth

74 Makes public

76 Place of exile

77 A state (Abbr.)

79 Not much money

81 Primary

83 Rock rabbit

85 Lunar New Year in Vietnam

86 Of the kidneys

88 Fierce look

90 Actress — Farrow

92 Life stories

94 Blyton or Bagnold

96 Cravat

97 Antiquity

99 Annelid

100 Hanging Gardens city

103 Air safety org.

105 Stud on a shoe

107 Red wine

110 Building wing

111 Branch

113 Turf

115 Utter failure

117 Rum drink

118 Wild disturbance

120 Black

122 Rest

123 Make a wager

125 Whitney or Wallach

126 Jacob’s wife

128 — contra

130 Encountered

132 Diner fare

133 Trouble

134 Invited

135 Corn spike

137 Tilted tower town

139 Western Indian

141 Swab

143 Like a sale

garment (Abbr.)

145 Pirate

147 Rodents

150 Disreputable paper

152 Bewildered

154 Abominable Snowman

155 Lock brand

159 St.

160 — operandi

162 Villain in

Shakespeare

164 Time

166 — Alamos

167 Region’s woods

169 Bomb, of a kind

(2 wds.)

173 Pathfinder

175 Get established

(2 wds.)

176 Edible bulb

177 Stair post

178 Pickle

179 Composition

180 Garments for vampires

181 Kilmer poem

182 Stem joints

DOWN

1 Make points

2 Donut shape

3 Burn soothers

4 My, to Monsieur

5 School event, for short

6 Tropical fruit

7 Kimono sash

8 Electron loser

9 Of that kind

10 Lucy’s friend

11 A cheese

12 Hole

13 ABA mem.

14 Cutting implement

15 Forgiveness

16 Gone by

17 Totality

18 Players’ place

19 Disallowed

20 Fiery crime

27 Transport

31 Marine creature

34 — and haw

37 Old French coin

39 Toward shelter

40 At present

42 School jacket

44 Aristocrat

46 Smith or Sandler

47 Hair goo

49 Eye part

51 Lummox

52 Kind of bear

53 Took an oath

54 Car part (2 wds.)

56 Nouveau --

59 Maryland resident

60 Coal

61 Irish poet

64 Urban problem

66 Luau fare

68 Gratuity

69 Off to one side

73 Jewel

75 Basketball hoop

78 Madcap

80 Final (Abbr.)

81 Salad plant

82 Area

84 Love god

87 Rhythmical

cadence

89 Island

91 Cakes and --

93 First (Abbr.)

95 Wood pin

98 Pop

100 Yogi of baseball

101 Assumed name

102 Pen point

104 Pointed tool

105 Go slowly

106 Band instrument

108 Actress Angelina --

109 Nimble

112 Abbr. in politics

114 Objective

116 Lose heart

119 Motif

121 — -do-well

124 Bangkok native

127 Tokyo, once

129 — avis

131 A twitch

132 Rabbit kin

136 Gives up a job

138 Versatile bean

140 Twisted

142 — forma

143 Arboreal lizard

144 Equipment

146 Hardens

147 En --

148 Climbing plants

149 Gaels

151 Kind of committee (2 wds.)

153 Emissary

156 Audibly

157 Cad

158 — Park, Colorado

160 A lot

161 Cut

163 Unusual thing

165 Org. cousin

168 By way of

170 Deer

171 Solemn fear

172 A letter

174 Dove’s cry

