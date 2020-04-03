ACROSS
1 Philately item
6 Balance
11 Paroxysm
16 Trattoria fare
21 Hue
22 Regarding
23 Give to one’s church
24 Communion table
25 Maine town
26 Substitute in a ball game (2 wds.)
28 Slices
29 Regret
30 Extinct bird
32 Get well again
33 Racing vessel
35 Something sticky
36 To be (Lat.)
38 Blue-green color
41 Old instrument
43 Whiskey
44 Gas for signs
45 Merchandise listing
48 Water lily
50 Farm sound
52 False
55 Vessel with
handle and spout
57 Calendar abbr.
58 Beatles’ “ — Road”
62 Possess
63 Vaulted area
65 Sass
67 Court divider
69 Burning
70 Record
71 Not talking
72 Tooth
74 Makes public
76 Place of exile
77 A state (Abbr.)
79 Not much money
81 Primary
83 Rock rabbit
85 Lunar New Year in Vietnam
86 Of the kidneys
88 Fierce look
90 Actress — Farrow
92 Life stories
94 Blyton or Bagnold
96 Cravat
97 Antiquity
99 Annelid
100 Hanging Gardens city
103 Air safety org.
105 Stud on a shoe
107 Red wine
110 Building wing
111 Branch
113 Turf
115 Utter failure
117 Rum drink
118 Wild disturbance
120 Black
122 Rest
123 Make a wager
125 Whitney or Wallach
126 Jacob’s wife
128 — contra
130 Encountered
132 Diner fare
133 Trouble
134 Invited
135 Corn spike
137 Tilted tower town
139 Western Indian
141 Swab
143 Like a sale
garment (Abbr.)
145 Pirate
147 Rodents
150 Disreputable paper
152 Bewildered
154 Abominable Snowman
155 Lock brand
159 St.
160 — operandi
162 Villain in
Shakespeare
164 Time
166 — Alamos
167 Region’s woods
169 Bomb, of a kind
(2 wds.)
173 Pathfinder
175 Get established
(2 wds.)
176 Edible bulb
177 Stair post
178 Pickle
179 Composition
180 Garments for vampires
181 Kilmer poem
182 Stem joints
DOWN
1 Make points
2 Donut shape
3 Burn soothers
4 My, to Monsieur
5 School event, for short
6 Tropical fruit
7 Kimono sash
8 Electron loser
9 Of that kind
10 Lucy’s friend
11 A cheese
12 Hole
13 ABA mem.
14 Cutting implement
15 Forgiveness
16 Gone by
17 Totality
18 Players’ place
19 Disallowed
20 Fiery crime
27 Transport
31 Marine creature
34 — and haw
37 Old French coin
39 Toward shelter
40 At present
42 School jacket
44 Aristocrat
46 Smith or Sandler
47 Hair goo
49 Eye part
51 Lummox
52 Kind of bear
53 Took an oath
54 Car part (2 wds.)
56 Nouveau --
59 Maryland resident
60 Coal
61 Irish poet
64 Urban problem
66 Luau fare
68 Gratuity
69 Off to one side
73 Jewel
75 Basketball hoop
78 Madcap
80 Final (Abbr.)
81 Salad plant
82 Area
84 Love god
87 Rhythmical
cadence
89 Island
91 Cakes and --
93 First (Abbr.)
95 Wood pin
98 Pop
100 Yogi of baseball
101 Assumed name
102 Pen point
104 Pointed tool
105 Go slowly
106 Band instrument
108 Actress Angelina --
109 Nimble
112 Abbr. in politics
114 Objective
116 Lose heart
119 Motif
121 — -do-well
124 Bangkok native
127 Tokyo, once
129 — avis
131 A twitch
132 Rabbit kin
136 Gives up a job
138 Versatile bean
140 Twisted
142 — forma
143 Arboreal lizard
144 Equipment
146 Hardens
147 En --
148 Climbing plants
149 Gaels
151 Kind of committee (2 wds.)
153 Emissary
156 Audibly
157 Cad
158 — Park, Colorado
160 A lot
161 Cut
163 Unusual thing
165 Org. cousin
168 By way of
170 Deer
171 Solemn fear
172 A letter
174 Dove’s cry
