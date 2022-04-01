Friday, April 1, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Carl H. Wagner, Jr. formerly of Fairmont died Tuesday morning March 29, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born on January 7, 1943, in Newburg, Preston County, WV, the eldest son of his now deceased parents Carl H. and Betty June McDaniel Wagner. He was preceded in death by…
Wilma L. (Haught) Jackson, 72, of Little Indian Creek Road, Core passed away peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fairmont, WV on May 28, 1949, the daughter of the late Earl "Junior" and Effie L. (Phillips) Haught. A 1966 graduate of Farmington…
