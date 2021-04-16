Friday, April 16, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
PROFILE
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Nov 17, 1960 - Apr 11, 2021 Barbara J. "Barbie" Vogt 60, passed away on April 11, 2021. Born in Pittsburgh November 17, 1960. Beloved daughter to George & Clara Davis. Loving mother to Matthew D. Vogt & Jacob A. Vogt. Proud grandmother to Olivia Grace Vogt who loved her "Grandma Barb…
Betty Lou Eddy, 92, of Morgantown passed away April 11, 2021 at Mon General Hospital and is now with her husband Eugene. Betty Lou was born December 10, 1928 to the late Ira Bennett and Emma Nestor. She was born and raised in London, West Virginia but made her home in Morgantown, WV. Mrs. Ed…
Most Popular
Articles
- Please don't go, Derek Culver
- Mannington woman at risk of losing her home
- Girls basketball: These players could swing the playoff picture in Marion County
- Fairmont Senior sends 10 wrestlers to states to win regional championship
- CPS workers charged with involuntary manslaughter
- Fairmont State University President Martin is finalist for president's job in Colorado
- Brown tries a few new things at spring practice
- Newest Mountaineer has proven his resilience since age 13
- Marion County set for big Day 2 at regionals with 24 wrestlers still alive for state bids
- Toland pours in career-high 35 to propel Huskies past pesky Oak Glen 82-59 in sectional semis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.