Rickey Eddy, 66, passed away March 12, 2021. A memorial service will be April 6, 2021 at Mooresville Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Nick Deiger officiating. Mannington Masonic Lodge #31 will be conducting a service afterward. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home.
Donald L. "Roupe" Roupe, 87, of Warrendale, formerly of Greensburg and Bridgeport, WV, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at home. He was born March 6, 1934, in Brave, to the late Robert Kenneth and Gail Lucille (Rush) Roupe. Prior to retiring, Don was employed by Consolidated Gas Company. …
