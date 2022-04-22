Friday, April 22, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
PROFILE
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Remembrances
Daniel Omar Kniceley, 57, of Fairmont, formerly of Carolina; passed away at his residence on April 2, 2022. He was born July 7, 1964, in Fairmont, a son of Henry Jr. Kniceley and Irene Deak Kniceley. Danny graduated from North Marion High School and attended Fairmont State. He worked for Tel…
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee woman baptized by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop found dead
- COLUMN: WVU's O-Line adjusts to QB Daniels
- Marion County School Board rescinds previously approved faculty transfer
- WVU's Brown gets seasoned QB, Huggins gets a 'big'
- Mesidor's departure leads D-line to regroup at WVU
- After failed merger with Fairmont State, Pierpont president declares: 'We are Pierpont Strong"
- Firefighters' swift response controls blaze at Chicago Street home
- Former Fairmont Senior High standout Jalen Bridges transfers from WVU to Baylor
- COLUMN: The portal has made everyone an expert
- County teams have strong days at Husky Invitational
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.