Joan Angel, 88, of Idamay passed away on August 11, 2021 at United Hospital Center. Friends may call at the Hutson Funeral Home in Mannington on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services on Monday at 11 a.m.
Helen passed peacefully at 100 at Crystal Health Center, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband Buster. She is survived by children John & Sandra, their spouses, two grandsons & two great-grandsons. Internment plans inconclusive.
- WVU's realignment ace negotiator may be Dr. Gordon Gee
- A family's tragedy leads to a fund-raising effort
- Kristin DeVaul is North Marion's new principal
- Three Delta variant COVID cases identified in Marion County
- Marion County native releases first album entitled "My Purpose"
- School board gives mask-wearing decisions to parents
- Fairmont City Council to vote on sweeping changes to zoning codes
- WVU Fan Day gives coach Brown valuable insight
- Va. Tech transfer Doug Nester ready to suit up as a Mountaineer
- Fairmont Medical Center Laboratory receives prestigious accreditation
