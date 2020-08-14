Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-pharmacist Tingler sentenced for forging wife's signature on $2 million in loans
- Area's newest events venue nears completion in White Hall
- Local civil rights icon Amy Parks to be remembered Thursday at Windmill Park memorial service
- Football season must be considered in jeopardy
- Marion and Mon kids with special needs get new tools for living
- 'White Paper Bandit' receives one year's probation
- W.Va. nursing home doctor with COVID-19 now on ventilator
- City of Fairmont officials deny Windmill Park memorial service for local civil rights legend
- Fairmont City Council votes to support Gov. Justice's executive order on masks
- Fire levy tax to be on 2020 general election ballot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.