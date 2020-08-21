Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Ruby Marie (Price) Paugh Canterbury, 88, of Cottageville, WV, (Evergreen Hills Community) passed away August 19, 2020, in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness. She was born June 23, 1932, in West Union, WV, a daughter of the late Marion Francis and Felc…
1944-2020 On July 2, 2020, Charlotte Rae Verge Strickler passed from this life at the age of 75. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was loved and cherished by many. She always fed and cared for everyone as her own. Born in Fairmont, WV, to Samuel a…
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Mountaineer Ours' son joining Fairmont Senior High
- Monongah Volunteer Fire Department honored
- From planning to execution, Marion County Schools is moving forward for the fall semester
- O-line among camp positives thus far after last year's struggles
- Black pastors confront city council member over social media racial slur
- Brown has his eye on freshman QB Greene
- Local rapper to give out 1,000 backpacks with school supplies
- More than 1,000 backpacks distributed at Palatine Park
- Hodges protests city officials' actions as state's top COVID-19 leaders weigh-in
- Newly-released color-coded map will determine whether sports can play
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.