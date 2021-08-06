Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Faye Louise Musick, 77, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, following a long illness. She is the daughter of the late Thomas George and Wilda Glide (Saffle) McCord of Fairmont. She was born on November 28, 1943, in Fairmont, WV, and graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in 1961. She at…
Ethel "Snooks" Frank, 76, of Fairview, passed away August 1, 2021. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Big 12 is in another transition other than realignment
- Look for a re-tooled Gabe Osabuohien this fall
- Texas, Oklahoma may be start of realignment tsunami
- Meet Fairmont Senior High's new principal
- Clemson fan writer decries possibility of WVU entering ACC
- Bland balances WVU Hall of Fame nod with North Marion coaching duties
- Lessons a school system can learn from Olympians
- 2021 Mannington Fair begins with a cheer after last year's cancellation
- Disability Action Center unveils new location
- Fairmont City Council shaken by possible resignation of freshman member Blair Montgomery
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.