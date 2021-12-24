Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Melvin Ray "Zeke" Fisher, 83, of Industry, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at home with his wife by his side. Born March 13, 1938 in Lowesville, WV, he was a son of the late Clarence and Rose Johnson Fisher, and a 1956 graduate of Morgantown High School. Zeke was a proud veteran of t…
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairmont entrepreneur aims to fill a void in small engine repair
- COLUMN: Is Bob Huggins playing 'possum?
- Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church
- Former WVU player Tshiebwe comments clarified by The Athletic
- Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: 'I can't vote for it'
- Leddie Brown is out of Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Tony Mathis is in
- Huggins is why the Mountaineers found a way to win Wednesday
- Coal miners' union urges Manchin to work on passing 'Build Back Better'
- Marion County School Board cautious of Christmas COVID climb
- Polar Bears' Eric Smith officially signs with Miami of Ohio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.