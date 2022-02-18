Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
David H. McDougal, 77, of Martinsville, Indiana, died on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Worthington Place, Camby, Indiana. The eldest son of the late Eugene C. and Mary J. Hunsaker McDougal, he was born December 22, 1944, in Fairmont, WV. David married Joan Eileen Cale on December 27, 1964, a…
Elizabeth Jane Little, age 81 of Smithfield, WV passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Tygart Center Fairmont Campus. She was born February 20, 1940 at Knob Fork, WV, a daughter of the late Matthew Bradford Little and Minnie Opal Tedrow Little. She is survived by four children, Patricia…
