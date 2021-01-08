Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Mr. John Patrick Annan, 75 years of age of Fairmont, WV passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born August 27, 1945 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late James and Clarice Paxton Annan. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Arcure Annan. Th…
Donna Jo Tennant, 64, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born May 6, 1956, in Fairmont; a daughter of James Tennant of Fairmont and the late Caroline (Neely) Tennant. Donna sold cars at Joe's Cars and was a bartender at th…
Elizabeth Louise Fluharty, age 85 of Farmington, WV passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 1, 1935 at Fairmont, WV a daughter of the late William Virgil Dent and Margaret Elizabeth Loran Dent. She is survived by three children, Robert Earl Fluharty Jr. of…
