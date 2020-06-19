Friday, June 19, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
John Garrison, Sr., 69, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020. He was born August 28, 1950, a son of Irene T. Farley Garrison of Fairmont and the late Richard V. Garrison. John was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Viet Nam War. He was a retired machinist, la…
Agnes Marie "Aggie" Hovatter, age 70, of Fairmont and formerly of Kingwood, passed away late Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Born July 3, 1949 in Kingwood, she was a daughter of the late Dallas and Minnie (Greaser) Hovatter. Survivors include her da…
Glenn O. Shreve, 97, of Farmington, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. He was born March 15, 1923 at Rachel, a son of the late Albert K. And Margaret Haught Shreve. Glenn retired from Hope Natural Gas Co. where he was coordinator of …
Brenda Stalnaker left this life to be with Jesus on June 7, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She lived life with great courage and determination. She gave liberally to others from her heart and touched many. She believed love, kindness, and forgiveness mattered and gave accordingly to all. Br…
Most Popular
Articles
- Court records: Disgraced pharmacist forged wife's name on $2 M in loans
- Marion County Schools moves to one-to-one technology
- City's founders take shape on Palatine Park wall
- Leddie Brown is poised to set running back records
- Fairmont Senior star QB Michael commits to Kent State University
- Harbert named next head coach for North Marion
- State confirms COVID-19 outbreak in Greenbrier County
- Biggie a no-show in court on lesser charges as Pagans-Hell's Angels trial looms
- Your dreams are your ticket out
- Live Marion County election updates
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.