Helen Louise McCabe died peaceably with her daughters by her side Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at Stonerise (Mapleshire) Nursing Facility in Morgantown, WV. She was born December 4, 1924 in Walnut Hill, Pennsylvania. She was a daughter of the late Hosea Metheny and Gertrude Myers Metheny. Surv…
Andrew "Andy" J. Martin, 78, of Gastonia, NC formerly of Fairmont, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born on May 14, 1943 in Fairmont son of the late John and Mary Coughlin Martin. He is survived by his children: Vickie Lynn (John Raymond)…
