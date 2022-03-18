Friday, Mar. 18, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
John Patrick McDowell, 61, of Fairmont, WV, formerly of Waynesburg, PA, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was born December 1, 1960 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Sandra McDowell Burns and Edward Brasfield. John served in the US Army as a Ranger. After the Army he attended Fairmont …
- COLUMN: What happened to WVU basketball?
- Polar Bears fall to Logan in record low-scoring championship game
- WVU women's coach Mike Carey turns down invite to WNIT
- Mountaineers basketball loses two to transfer portal, including Fairmont's Jalen Bridges
- Episcopal bishop to strive for authenticity, reach new parishioners
- Fairmont Senior advances to State Championship with win vs. PikeView
- Two Fairmont students awarded scholarships from W.Va. Housing Institute
- Community turns out to create wish list to improve North Marion High
- Fairmont State, Pierpont to stay separated after amended bill dies in Senate
- COLUMN: Rebuilding the Mountaineers starts now
