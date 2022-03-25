Friday, Mar. 25, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Mr. Francis "Yosie" James Figler, 88 years of age of Fairmont, WV passed away on March 23, 2022 at the Genesis Center. Services are being handled by the Ford Funeral Home, R.C. Jones Chapel, 1410 Country Club Road, Fairmont, WV and are incomplete at this time.
