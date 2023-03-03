Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 55F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Windy with showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.