Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.