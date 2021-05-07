Friday, May 7, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Robert V. Piscitelli, 97, of Fairmont passed away Tuesday May 4, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Arrangements are under the care of Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont.
Norman Eugene Anderson, age 75, of Mannington, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Tygart Center in Fairmont. He was born November 20, 1945 at Mobley, WV, a son of the late Ernest Anderson and Virginia Woods Anderson. Eugene is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jean Satterfield Ande…
