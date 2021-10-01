Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Slider, Robert Jr., 51, of Hundred, WV, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at United Hospital Center. He was born January 8, 1970 in Fairmont, WV, the son of Robert and Doris (Bowman) Slider. Surviving along with his parents are four children, Zachary, Deidre and Wesley Slider all of…
Most Popular
Articles
- COLUMN: Mountaineer players hurt just as much as fans after Sooners loss
- Will West Virginians pay the full cost to keep 3 coal plants alive?
- COLUMN: We've got your back, Zach
- Mayor Tom Mainella apologizes for outburst over neighborhood parking issue
- Fairmont PFLAG appoints new president, continues to offer support
- Marion County School Board applauds teachers, encourages community to consider subbing
- WVU coaches expect a high-scoring affair against Oklahoma
- COLUMN: Time ran out on them
- With 7 new team members, Huggins reshapes offense, more
- Two men indicted by special grand jury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.