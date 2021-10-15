Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Rodney Allen Riffle, 53, of Wallace, died September 28, 2021 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born January 12, 1968 in Clarksburg, a son of the late James Robert Riffle, Sr. and Patricia Ann Cotrill Riffle. Rodney was a heavy equipment operator with Union 132, working in t…
Josephine McClung, 88, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Fazio's Personal Care Home in Fairmont. She was born in Fairmont on June 25, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mae Daniels Guidio. She graduated East Fairmont High School in 1951. She retired from Alleghe…
Rick Alan Wiley, age 62, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Rick was born in Fairmont, WV on November 2, 1958, to the late Austin Dale and Nancy Bowers Wiley. He is survived by his wife, Paula Rossi Wiley; his five children Ronzel (Shannon) Wiley, Rebekah (Eli) Wiley, Jonatha…
