Anna Marion Hostutler, 93, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 01, 2020, from the loving arms of her family to those of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on August 25, 1927, in Springfield, West Virginia to the late Robert Roland and Emma (Inskeep) Davis. Ma…
Norma Jean Harris, 82, of Parish Run, Farmington, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 11, 1938 at Smithfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Whittaker and Marjorie Corrick Waugh. Norma was retired from Shop n' Save in Fairmont, where she was…
Samuel McCain, from Fairmont WV, died peacefully on September 28th in Augusta, Georgia. To see details of his life, memories and photos please visit www.samuelmccain.com.
