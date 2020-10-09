Friday, Oct.9, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Michael Wayne Martin, 50, of Montana Mines passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 07, 2020. Services are incomplete at this time.
Mary Ellen Ladanye, 91, of Shinnston passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at River Oaks Nursing Home in Clarksburg. She was born November 30, 1928 in Clarksburg a daughter of the late Julius and Elizabeth Charcandy Ladanye. Mary Ellen is survived by her sisters, Susan Carolyn Ash of Owing…
Most Popular
Articles
- It's a family affair in the drive to remove Bledsoe, Kennedy from city council
- MonValley Vineyard's Wine Cellar now open in White Hall
- Fairmont man charged with selling meth in mobile home park
- Grand Jury presents indictments to 26 people
- Residents lend a hand during Main Street Rivesville's Cleanup Day
- Baylor game a win WVU will never forget
- West Virginia delegate resigns after slurs appear online
- More teachers voice their concerns with handling multiple education models to BOE
- Census Bureau reports West Virginia as the top responding state
- Search on for missing Fairmont senior
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.