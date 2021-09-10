Friday, Sept.10, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Claudia Masters of Mannington, died July 31, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 11 at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mannington at 11 a.m. with Father Binu Emmanuel, C.S.T. as celebrant. www.hutsonfunerahomes.com
Barry Jon Huster Born 11/28/1947, Johnstown, Pennsylvania Died 8/26/2021, Pensacola, FL 73 years old Barry Huster (B.J.) passed away on 8/26/2021 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elizabeth Huster, and his granddaughter, Katie Shockley. B.J. is surv…
David Christy Matthews, 74, of Winchester VA died Monday Aug. 30 at Martinsburg VA Medical Center in WV. He was born March 2, 1947 in Fairmont, son of the late William Christy and Nettie Linville Matthews. He is survived by his wife Linda Matthews, son Jeffrey Matthews and daughter Kelly San…
