Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
School calendar
Bus Schedules
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Vina Jane Ice Kalisz, 86, of Barrackville passed away Wednesday morning September 23, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont and are incomplete at this time.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teachers union rep asks for one model of learning
- National chains sign eyeing space at Middletown Commons
- Fairmont veteran was much more than a serial murder victim
- Armed with its new nonprofit status, Main Street Rivesville launches first initiative
- Before he walked on at WVU, Jack Crow sneaked in to Mountaineer Field
- Marion County quarterbacks rank 2, 3, and 4 in passing yards
- City Council votes to not compensate members for missing meetings
- Governor's Order: Fairmont State, other regional universities set aside dorm for COVID quarantine
- Marion County emergency officials brace for season of La Niña
- Former city code enforcer says his neighborhood is being neglected by code enforcement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.