Monday, April 4, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
PROFILE
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Remembrances
Sheila D. (Fields) Sleeth, 68, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Sheila was born January 8, 1954, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Betty (Hester) Teets and Alfred Fields. She graduated from Barrackville …
Carl H. Wagner, Jr. formerly of Fairmont died Tuesday morning March 29, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born on January 7, 1943, in Newburg, Preston County, WV, the eldest son of his now deceased parents Carl H. and Betty June McDaniel Wagner. He was preceded in death by…
Wilma L. (Haught) Jackson, 72, of Little Indian Creek Road, Core passed away peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fairmont, WV on May 28, 1949, the daughter of the late Earl "Junior" and Effie L. (Phillips) Haught. A 1966 graduate of Farmington…
Most Popular
Articles
- COLUMN: Do we blame someone or buy into the best is yet to come?
- U.S. 250 road work to cause traffic delays
- Marion County regains status as a 'certified business location'
- COLUMN: Mesidor felt unsafe on WVU campus
- Monongah Middle 5th graders raise chicks, learn about the life cycle
- From Polar Bear to Panther: Washenitz opts for Pitt
- Class-AAA Boys All-State team released
- Mountain Magic finds success at state competition
- COLUMN: Transfer portal is the new free agency
- WVU loses defensive playmaker Mesidor to transfer portal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.