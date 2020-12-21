Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
On December 17, 2020 Patricia (Patty) Sue Powell Hartley 73, of Davenport FL., went home to be with her Lord and savior. Born in Fairmont, WV. on November 9, 1947 to the late Robert L. Powell Sr. and Flora Gayle Kennedy Powell Corpiel. Patty attended Mannington High School before moving to F…
Beverly Elizabeth Harki, age 76, of Morgantown, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Acuity Specialty Hospital in Weirton, WV. Beverly was born in St. George, WV on April 2, 1944, a daughter to the late Howard and Bertha Keller Baker. Beverly worked as a Supervisor of Microbiology at Mo…
