Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Betty Louise Kuhn, 88, of Burton, WV died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her residence. She was born December 27, 1932 at Glover Gap, a daughter of the late Herman Glover and Bessie Mae Kennedy Glover. Betty worked as a teacher's aide for the Monongalia County Board of Education at the Wadest…
Anthony Russell Yann,Jr. of Fairmont passed away January 15, 2021. The full obituary will be published on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Most Popular
Articles
- Russell Yann, owner of Yann's Hotdog Stand, passes away
- Tshiebwe's departure proves failures of NCAA transfer portal
- Marion County's Nick Saban earned legendary status Monday night
- Two more Marion County residents die from COVID-19
- Two more Marion County residents die of COVID
- State leaders call for investigation and disbarment of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
- Fairmont city council appoints mayor and deputy mayor and welcomes new councilors
- Health Department overwhelmed with calls, setting up COVID-19 phone bank
- WVU QB Kendall reflects on Liberty Bowl success
- COVID-19 takes it toll on local health care workers
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.