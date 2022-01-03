Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
James Eliot Watts, 61 of Fairmont, WV passed away December 30, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born May 15, 1960, in Wheeling, WV to the late William Thomas and Dorothy Mae Grooms Watts. James worked for the Times WV newspaper in Fairmont, WV. In addition to his p…
Most Popular
Articles
- Sen. Joe Manchin's boat too homely to be a yacht, experts say
- Doege exit raises questions about WVU program
- Hertzel: Neal Brown, the clock is ticking
- Mountaineers lack physicality vs. Minnesota in bitter bowl loss
- WVU's Top 10 Performances of the Year
- State officials continue to urge vaccination as COVID deaths rise
- Ransomware attack forces W.Va. officials to issue paper paychecks
- WVU's Jalen Bridges comes alive, takes pressure off Sherman, McNeil
- Huskies regroup, finish Holiday Tournament with win
- Main Street Fairmont, city staff reflect on year's successes, challenges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.