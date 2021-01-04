Anthony G. "Doc" Sago Jr., 70, of Metz, WV died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born January 21, 1950 at Wadestown, WV, a son of the late Anthony G. Sago and Alberta L. Arnett Sago. Doc was a retired coal miner and retired from Eastern Assoc…