Frances Jeanette Morrison, 92, of Nutter Fort passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Marion County on June 11, 1929, a daughter of the late Earl and Grace Glover Linville. She was married to Austin C. Morrison, who preceded her in death in 2008 …
Mary E. Strawser, 93, of Farmington, WV died Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins, WV. She was born December 6, 1927 in Doddridge County, West Virginia a daughter of the late Darrell Stutler and Dora Agnes Givins Stutler. Mrs. Strawser was retired from the United…
