Monday, July 20, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Larry G. Broadwater, 80 of Baxter left this world on July 18, 2020 while a resident of Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation Center. Son of the late B.L. and Fredda Legget Broadwater and Roberta Hall. A certified welder and master of his trade, he owned and operated Broadwater Welding for over …
Irene M. Malnick passed away peacefully in her home, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Alpine Lake, Terra Alta, WV under the care of Hospice and two dear friends, Kay and Fran. Irene was the daughter of Samuel and Mary Dometrovich of Cadiz, OH, and after their passing she was raised by an Aunt and U…
Most Popular
Articles
- As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, health official recommends avoiding Monongalia County
- Fairmont Council member hospitalized with COVID-19
- Marion County teachers union leaders pleased with school reopening plans
- Tygart River swimmer struck, injured by hit-and-run boater; suspect at large
- Fairmont church responds to criticisms for not wearing masks
- Two downtown landmarks vandalized Sunday
- They should have been professional stars
- A doubly cruel death
- Apology from an older white man
- Huggins shows his human side again
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.