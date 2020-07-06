Monday, July 6, 2020 Comics and Puzzle
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Raymond V. Prozzillo, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, July 3rd at John Manchin Sr. Assisted Living Facility in Farmington. He was born on September 14, 1935 to Frank and Angeline Prozzillo. Mr. Prozzillo was a graduate of St. Peter's Catholic School and WVU, where he was a member of …
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime customers buy, reopen landmark restaurant
- Fairmont's pepperoni roll legacy now enshrined
- Marion County gets 12 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
- Fine Arts Commission to honor 11 recipients for 2020
- Grand jury presents indictments against 44 defendants
- Where the board of governors got it wrong
- Report: Marion County has 57 COVID-19 cases
- Residents relieved to have a hospital again
- Monongalia County investigating bar-related COVID-19 spike
- WVU Medicine opens Fairmont Medical Center as a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.