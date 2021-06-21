Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.