Jessie Sylvia Jaye West, 78, of Beaufort, South Carolina, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2020 at Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal, South Carolina. She was born at Dale, West Virginia on June 12, 1942 a daughter of the late Anderson "Dock" and Alma Irene White Nola…
Tony Delapas of Orange Park, FL, previously from Fairmont WV died June 21, 2020 at age 84 years. He was born April 5,1936 in Hetzel, WV son of the late Francisco De la Paz Mata (Delapas) & Socorro Hernandez Delapas. Tony graduated from Rivesville High School class of 1955 where he letter…
