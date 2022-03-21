Monday, Mar. 21, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Remembrances
John Patrick McDowell, 61, of Fairmont, WV, formerly of Waynesburg, PA, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was born December 1, 1960 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Sandra McDowell Burns and Edward Brasfield. John served in the US Army as a Ranger. After the Army he attended Fairmont …
Most Popular
Articles
- WVU women's coach Mike Carey turns down invite to WNIT
- Mountaineers basketball loses two to transfer portal, including Fairmont's Jalen Bridges
- COLUMN: What happened to WVU basketball?
- WVU must examine the flood of transfers
- North Marion High robotics team bound for world championship in Dallas
- Two Fairmont students awarded scholarships from W.Va. Housing Institute
- Community turns out to create wish list to improve North Marion High
- Dobbs' game-winner lifts Polar Bears to state championship victory
- Mountain Magic Gymnastics heads to state tournament
- Bees hammer Mountaineers; season opener ends in five
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.