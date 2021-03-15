Monday, March 15, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Robert G. Thompson, 81, of Fairmont, died Friday, March 12, 2021. He was a precious husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend, . A full obituary will appear at a later date. www.hutsonfuneralhomes.com.
- Washenitz hits 1K career points, Maier records triple-double as Fairmont Senior rolls Philip Barbour
- Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority distributes 1,200 boxes of food
- Huggins' latest rejection from Hall of Fame is madness
- Judge denies motion to dismiss case of two men switched at birth in 1942
- Council adopts resolution to save John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center
- Polar Bears show roster's full power with five in double figures in 81-31 win over Weir
- North Marion revs up the pressure to zoom past East Fairmont in 2nd half for 63-43 win
- Man charged first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old boy
- Fairmont Senior locks down Charleston Catholic for 47-35 road win in Top 10 battle
- West Virginia Farm Bureau urges local landowners to fight forced pooling bill
