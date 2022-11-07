Monday, November 7, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
- COLUMN: The problem starts at the top with WVU's Shane Lyons
- COLUMN: Breaking records and humility
- 102nd East-West game primed under unique circumstances
- Bears run away with East-West game in explosive third quarter
- Manhattan College star Jose Perez transfers to WVU
- Polar Bears eliminated from boy's soccer semifinals 3-0 by Point Pleasant
- Huggins 17th season gets underway Monday at home
- Huggins sees a future Big 12 with greater reach and stature
- 2 Fairmont residents charged with murder of Detroit man
- Mountaineers fall 31-14 to Iowa State in Ames
